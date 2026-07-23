FSU Football Fall Camp Depth Chart Projection: Defense

The Florida State Seminoles have less than six weeks to prepare for their season-opener against New Mexico State.

That means the preseason will be pretty important for defensive coordinator Tony White, who is tasked with replacing a handful of starters and assimilating new pieces.

READ MORE: Florida State Lands Reclassified Defensive End Coming Off Breakout Season

On the eve of the fall camp, what will Florida State's two-deep potentially look like on defense?

JACK:

Sep 27, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Rylan Kennedy (15) defends in coverage against the Auburn Tigers during the second quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. Rylan Kennedy, Sr.

2. Jalen Anderson, Jr.

This is pretty set in stone. Florida State is counting on Kennedy to produce in a larger role than he's ever had in his career.

Anderson figures to be in the mix after a solid JUCO outing. The biggest question mark with him is consistency, something the coaching staff wants to see more of.

Nose Tackle:

1. Daniel Lyons, RS Sr.

2. Kevin Wynn, RS Fr.

3. Jordan Sanders, RS Sr.

Lyons is in the best shape of his time at Florida State and took a notable step forward in the spring. Without Darrell Jackson Jr., Lyons must be a force in the middle.

Behind him, Wynn spent the last year improving his body and looks great physically. If he starts hitting his ceiling, it changes a lot in the middle.

Sanders is the wildcard after missing the spring due to an injury, which was an important transition period as he leaps to the P4.

Defensive Tackle:

Oct 11, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Mandrell Desir (93) sacks Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Mason Heintschel (6) during the first half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. Mandrell Desir, So.

2. Deante McCray, RS Sr.

3. Earnest Rankins, Fr./Franklin Whitley, Fr.

Desir and McCray might really be 1A and 1B. Desir is coming off an All-American true freshman campaign, but will now be a focal point for opposing offenses. Meanwhile, McCray really settled in this spring. They will both play a ton.

Rankins and Whitley might get into the back end of the rotation after impressing the coaching staff.

Defensive End:

1. Darryll Desir, So.

2. Deamontae Diggs, RS Sr.

Florida State will mix and match in the trenches. When they need a bigger defensive end, it'll likely be Darryll Desir who gets the first nod.

Diggs might be useful in spurts as a pass-rusher, though he is coming off a season-ending neck injury.

SAM Linebacker:

Florida State Seminoles linebacker Omar Graham Jr. (9) practices Thursday, April 9, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

1. Omar Graham Jr., RS Sr.

2. Izayia Williams, Fr./Karon Maycock, Fr.

Graham Jr. trimmed up in the spring and was highlighted by the coaching staff. He's a veteran going into his fifth season at Florida State, so the Seminoles know what he brings to the table.

Williams missed the spring but is moving well about a year removed from an ACL injury. He was a fringe five-star prospect and could reshape the complexion of the room if he's healthy. Maycock is another true freshman who has the ability to play early.

MIKE Linebacker:

1. Chris Jones, Jr.

2. Caleb LaVallee, RS Jr.

Jones was one of Florida State's top acquisitions in the transfer portal. A strong tackler, his presence will be useful against the running game, especially for a defense that struggled to bring down ball carriers late in the season.

LaVallee was still limited in the spring but should be basically 100% when fall camp begins. He will be a piece in the rotation.

WILL Linebacker:

Nov 1, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Robby Ashford (2) runs the ball past Florida State Seminoles linebacker Blake Nichelson (20) during the first quarter at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. Mikai Gbayor, RS Sr.

2. Blake Nichelson, Sr.

This is tough to project. Gbayor missed the majority of the spring but produced in White's defense earlier in his career. Meanwhile, Nichelson seemed to have a solid slate of practices, but isn't necessarily known for consistency.

This is a battle that will last through camp. I'll roll with Gbayor mainly due to experience.

Cornerback:

1. Ja'Bril Rawls, RS So.

2. Charles Lester III, RS Fr.

Rawls is expected to be one of the top players on Florida State's defense. He's a major part of the secondary. Another step forward will put the homegrown talent on NFL radars.

Lester III was on the fringe of the rotation last year. He is probably going to have a similar role in 2026. It would be nice if one of the Seminoles' highest-rated recruits of the Norvell era gets it together.

Cornerback:

Oct 26, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Isaiah Horton (2) runs with the football ahead of Florida State Seminoles defensive back Quindarrius Jones (16) during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

1. Quindarrius Jones, Sr.

2. Nehemiah Chandler, RS So.

Jones and Chandler are in a stout competition for the starting spot opposite Rawls. Following a season-ending injury last fall, Jones impressed in Tour of Duty and spring practice.

Chandler transferred to Florida State after a productive season at South Alabama. With that being said, he tends to give up big plays. Jones probably brings a higher floor at this time.

Field Safety:

1. Ma'Khi Jones, So.

2. Karson Hobbs, Junior

Jones stepped into a larger than anticipated role on a Duke team that won the ACC Championship. He was a transfer that the Seminoles prioritized shortly after hiring John Garrett. It sounds like Jones is on track to gain a starting role.

The addition of Hobbs is a head-scratcher. Notre Dame practically benched him following poor performances against Miami and Texas A&M. I wouldn't be surprised if he becomes a solid rotation player or gets passed up by younger prospects.

ROVER Safety:

Oct 26, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive back Ashlynd Barker (27) exits the field after an injury against the Miami Hurricanes during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

1. Ashlynd Barker, RS Sr.

2. Jordan Crutchfield, Fr./Tre Bell III, Fr.

Barker is another defender that Florida State is relying on to take another step. He's one of the two returners that the Seminoles have in the secondary. Barker has improved each year since arriving in Tallahassee.

Outside of that, there are a few youngsters who are ahead of schedule.

Boundary Safety:

1. K.J. Kirkland, RS Jr.

2. CJ Richard Jr., RS So.

This should be a fun battle to watch during the preseason. Kirkland is the returning veteran with experience in the system, while Richard Jr. hasn't missed a beat since leaping from the FCS to the P4 level.

Regardless of who comes out on top, they both will be in the rotation.

2026 Florida State Football Schedule:

Saturday, August 29 vs. New Mexico State - Tallahassee - 7:00 p.m. ET on The CW

Monday, September 7 vs. SMU – Tallahassee - 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Saturday, September 19 at Alabama – Tuscaloosa, Ala. - 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Saturday, September 26 vs. Central Arkansas – Tallahassee (Family Weekend/Hall of Fame)

Saturday, October 3 vs. Virginia – Tallahassee (Cancer Awareness)

Friday, October 9 at Louisville – Louisville, Ky. - 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

Saturday, October 17 at Miami – Miami Gardens, Fla.

Saturday, October 31 vs. Clemson – Tallahassee (Military Appreciation)

Saturday, November 7 at Boston College – Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Saturday, November 13 at Pitt – Pittsburgh, Pa. - 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

Saturday, November 21 vs. NC State – Tallahassee (Homecoming/Seminole Heritage/Athlete Alumni Reunion)

Friday, November 27 vs. Florida – Tallahassee - 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC

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