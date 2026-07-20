Florida State Joins Hunt For Promising Pass-Rusher

The Florida State Seminoles brought in multiple new assistant coaches this offseason. The Seminoles have practically replaced every on-field assistant within the program over the last two years, outside of tight ends coach Chris Thomsen.

A hire that Florida State is pretty excited about is the acquisition of EDGE's coach and pass rush specialist, Nick Williams, who left Syracuse for Tallahassee.

READ MORE: Mike Norvell Heaps Praise On FSU Football QB Ashton Daniels At ACC Kickoff

Williams was known for his work as a recruiter. So far, he's helped deliver four-star defensive end Anthony Cavallaro and three-star defensive end Jaxon Holly, two of FSU's top targets in #Tribe27.

The young coach is staying active across the board.

Florida State Offers Four-Star Defensive End Jeremiah Figaro

Earlier this month, the Seminoles extended a scholarship to four-star defensive end Jeremiah Figaro, who referred to Williams, head coach Mike Norvell, defensive coordinator Tony White, and graduate assistant Jaleel McRae when revealing the news on social media.

Figaro is a member of the 2028 class, but with an interesting caveat.

A few months ago, Figaro transferred from Malden Catholic High School to Dexter Southfield School. In the process, he reclassified from the 2027 class to the 2028 class.

In an age when the majority of prospects who reclassify do so to move up a year, Figaro chose a different path.

The move has paid off so far. Figaro has reported 20+ offers since February, with programs such as Notre Dame, Texas Tech, Tennessee, Ole Miss, and Kentucky joining his recruitment.

The next step for the Seminoles will be getting Figaro to campus.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 283 overall prospect, the No. 27 EDGE, and the No. 4 recruit in Massachusetts in the 2028 class, according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2028 Class

Florida State holds two verbal commitment in #Tribe28, which ranks No. 7 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2028 Class?

Three-Star TE Troy Silberzahn

Three-Star DB Chayse Brown

Who Does Florida State Have Along The Defensive Line For The 2026 Season?

Jordan Sanders, Redshirt Senior

Deamontae Diggs, Redshirt Senior

Deante McCray, Redshirt Senior

Daniel Lyons, Redshirt Senior

Rylan Kennedy, Senior

Jalen Anderson, Junior

Mandrell Desir, Sophomore

Darryll Desir, Sophomore

Kevin Wynn, Redshirt Freshman

Tylon Lee, Redshirt Freshman

Earnest Rankins, Freshman

Franklin Whitley, Freshman

Jaemin Pinckney, Freshman

Wihtlley Cadeau, Freshman

Cam Brooks, Freshman

Chris Carbin, Freshman

Judah Daniels, Freshman

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