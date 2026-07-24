FSU Football Fall Camp Depth Chart Projection: Special Teams

Florida State's roster went through a significant overhaul this offseason.

That included the special teams unit, as the Seminoles will field a new starting kicker and punter for the third straight season, along with changes elsewhere.

READ MORE: Florida State Lands Reclassified Defensive End Coming Off Breakout Season

Not to mention, there's a new special teams coordinator in town. Adam Scheier takes the reins following John Papuchis' departure to Missouri.

With so many moving pieces, how will the Seminoles' depth chart stack up on special teams?

Kicker:

Oklahoma State kicker Gabe Panikowski poses for a photograph during the Oklahoma State Cowboys football media days in Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma, Saturday, Aug., 2, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

1. Gabe Panikowski, RS Sr.

2. Conor McAneney, So.

This battle might not be fully complete, but Panikowski likely has the edge coming out of the spring, considering McAneney missed a significant portion of team activities following an arrest.

Panikowski redshirted in 2025. The year prior, he finished 15/15 on field goal attempts at Idaho State, earning the Fred Mitchell Award, which goes to the best non-FBS kicker.

McAneney's charges were reduced in April, leading to his reinstatement on the roster. The sophomore went 7/10 on field goal attempts last season.

Punter:

1. Daniel Hughes, Jr.

2. Carter Jula, RS So./Ethan Post, RS Fr.

The punter from down under, part two? That's certainly a story Florida State fans are following as Hughes walks in Alex Mastromanno's footsteps.

It didn't sound like Hughes fully pulled away from the competition during the spring. Can Jula or Post make a splash in fall camp?

Long Snapper:

1. Clay Bowers, Redshirt Senior

2. Alex Nocco, Redshirt Freshman

Bower has appeared in 45 career games and won a national championship at North Dakota State. Nocco was with Florida State last year but didn't make an appearance.

Experience wins out.

Kick Returner:

Nov 23, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Samuel Singleton Jr. (28) runs the ball against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

1. Samuel Singleton Jr., RS Jr.

2. Micahi Danzy, RS So.

The combination of Singleton Jr. and Danzy has the potential to be electrifying. The kickoff return game was disappointing in 2025. FSU only fielded 11 kicks, with Singleton Jr. getting involved on just two of those.

Singleton Jr. was an All-American returner in 2024, bringing a kickoff back for a touchdown against Duke. Danzy simply brings Olympic-level speed to the table that the Seminoles need to take advantage of.

Punt Returner:

1. Jasen Lopez, Fr.

2. Devin Carter, Fr.

The punt return wasn't any better, and arguably lost Florida State the game against North Carolina State.

The Seminoles appear to be willing to rely on youth, as true freshman wide receivers Jasen Lopez and Devin Carter took most of the reps back in the spring.

Kickoff Specialist:

1. Gabe Panikowski, RS Sr.

2026 Florida State Football Schedule:

Saturday, August 29 vs. New Mexico State - Tallahassee - 7:00 p.m. ET on The CW

Monday, September 7 vs. SMU – Tallahassee - 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Saturday, September 19 at Alabama – Tuscaloosa, Ala. - 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Saturday, September 26 vs. Central Arkansas – Tallahassee (Family Weekend/Hall of Fame)

Saturday, October 3 vs. Virginia – Tallahassee (Cancer Awareness)

Friday, October 9 at Louisville – Louisville, Ky. - 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

Saturday, October 17 at Miami – Miami Gardens, Fla.

Saturday, October 31 vs. Clemson – Tallahassee (Military Appreciation)

Saturday, November 7 at Boston College – Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Saturday, November 13 at Pitt – Pittsburgh, Pa. - 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

Saturday, November 21 vs. NC State – Tallahassee (Homecoming/Seminole Heritage/Athlete Alumni Reunion)

Friday, November 27 vs. Florida – Tallahassee - 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC

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