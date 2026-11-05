FSU Football Favored To Snap Historic Road Losing Streak With Interim Head Coach

Former Florida State head coach Mike Norvell set numerous program lows during his tenure in Tallahassee. Among the most dubious was a streak that has persisted for nearly three consecutive years: 12 straight losses in true road games and zero wins outside of Doak Campbell Stadium since November 25, 2023.

The Seminoles will have another chance to snap the streak this weekend, this time without Norvell on the sidelines. It would certainly be something if Florida State went up to Chestnut Hill with an interim head coach and its top two playmakers out and somehow defeated Boston College.

READ MORE: CFB Analyst Predicts Next FSU Football Coach, Takes a Shot at Seminole Fans

The Eagles have been peskier than expected this fall, but are coming off a 47-2 loss to Duke. A week prior, Boston College put up a season-high 49 points in a win over Pittsburgh.

Third-year head coach Bill O'Brien has the Eagles at 4-4 (2-3 ACC), with an opportunity to reach a bowl game for the second time in three years. Boston College will likely need to win this game to make that happen, as the program still has to face Miami and Notre Dame on the road.

FSU Surprisingly Favored To End Road Streak Without Mike Norvell

Sep 26, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receivers Micahi Danzy (8) and Jayvan Boggs (15) celebrate a touchdown during the second half against the Central Arkansas Bears at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to FanDuel, Florida State is expected to end its road struggles against the Eagles. The Seminoles are considered a -6.5-point favorite on the sportsbook, with the Over/Under set at 51.5 points. FSU is a -235 favorite on the MoneyLine, compared to Boston College's +190.

The Seminoles are 3-5 against the spread this season. They failed to cover against New Mexico State, SMU, Central Arkansas, Louisville, and Clemson.

Florida State hasn't faced Boston College since 2024. In that contest, the Eagles defeated the No. 10 Seminoles 28-13. Funnily enough, future FSU quarterback Tommy Castellanos led the way with three total touchdowns.

With that being said, Florida State is 12-2 against Boston College dating back to 2010, including three straight victories in Chestnut Hill.

All three of those victories were within a single possession. Back in 2019, FSU hit the road to play the Eagles with an interim head coach, winning that contest 38-31.

Florida State and Boston College will match up on Saturday, November 7. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. ET on the ACC Network.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



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