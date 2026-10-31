FSU Football's Final Injury Updates Before Clemson Tigers Game

Only around two hours remain until the Florida State Seminoles take on the Clemson Tigers in Doak Campbell Stadium.

The Halloween night game has a chance to get spooky.

READ MORE: NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: FSU Football vs. Clemson Tigers

Florida State and Clemson will kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET on the ACC Network.

Who Is OUT For Florida State-Clemson?

Oct 17, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Cooper Barkate (18) runs against Florida State Seminoles defensive back Quindarrius Jones (0) during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Florida State previously ruled out RB Ousmane Kromah, RB Samuel Singleton Jr., LB Blake Nichelson, LB Izayia Williams, LB Daylen Green, LB Noah LaVallee, DB Quindarrius Jones, DB Karson Hobbs, and DB Jamari Howard. Kromah, Williams, Green, and Hobbs are out for the season.

Throughout the week, Clemson announced that RB David Eziomume, WR Cole Turner, WR Gordon Sellars III, OL Mason Wade, DL Markus Strong, DB Corian Gipson, DB Shavar Young Jr., and DB Polo Anderson.

The total number of missing players is up to 18 before the game, with 10 Seminoles and eight Tigers out.

Final ACC Availability Report For FSU-Clemson

The ACC released its gameday availability report for the matchup two hours before kickoff, providing final updates from Florida State and Clemson.

After popping up with an injury yesterday, the Seminoles ruled out kicker Conor McAneney. The transfer has primarily served as FSU's kickoff specialist this year.

Safety K.J. Kirkland remains on the report. Kirkland will be a game-time decision after fluctuating between questionable and doubtful over the last couple of days.

Cornerback Charles Lester III is no longer listed after popping up as probable yesterday. He should see increased playing time with Quindarrius Jones sideline.

Throughout the week, Florida State upgraded linebacker Chris Jones, linebacker Mikai Gbayor, linebacker Omar Graham Jr., linebacker Caleb LaVallee, defensive back Jordan Crutchfield, and quarterback Malachi Marshall to available.

Check out the full report below.

Florida State Seminoles:

OUT:

— RB Ousmane Kromah (out for season)

— RB Samuel Singleton Jr.

— LB Blake Nichelson

— LB Noah LaVallee

— LB Izayia Williams (out for season)

— LB Daylen Green (out for season)

— DB Quindarrius Jones

— DB Karson Hobbs (out for season)

— DB Jamari Howard

— K Conor McAneney (downgraded from questionable)

GAME-TIME DECISION:

— DB K.J. Kirkland

Clemson Tigers:

OUT:

— RB David Eziomume

— WR Cole Turner

— WR Gordon Sellars III

— OL Mason Wade

— DT Markus Strong

— DB Corian Gipson

— DB Shavar Young Jr.

— DB Polo Anderson

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