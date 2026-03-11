FSU Football’s First Day of Spring Camp Highlights Kevin Sperry, Duce Robinson

A fresh chapter is underway in Tallahassee as the Florida State Seminoles are back on the football field for spring practice.

Whether you want to call it a new start, revamp, or overhaul, something feels different in the air in Tallahassee. Maybe that's just the completely transformed coaching staff and the 50+ players joining the program from the high school, JUCO, and transfer ranks.

READ MORE: Mike Norvell Reveals One Standout After Day 1 of Spring Practice

Either way, head coach Mike Norvell has another opportunity going into his seventh season with the program. Florida State is on a quest to end its postseason drought, and that starts with the work that is put in during the spring.

The Seminoles brought plenty of energy to the field on day one.

Florida State Kicks Off Spring Camp With Energy And Big Plays

Nov 1, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Duce Robinson (0) celebrates a pass catch during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Following the conclusion of the first practice, Florida State dropped some highlights from the session.

The big play on Monday was a connection between redshirt freshman quarterback Kevin Sperry and senior wide receiver Duce Robinson. Sperry launched a deep shot down the sideline, and Robinson didn't have any trouble adjusting for the grab over the outstretched hands of redshirt sophomore cornerback Charles Lester III.

Robinson's catch drew an audible reaction from those in attendance.

There were plenty of players featured throughout the video. Early on, we got a look at sophomore safety Ma'Khi Jones, true freshman linebacker Daylen Green, and redshirt freshman safety Max Redmon.

That led to a pair of fiery screams from redshirt sophomore wide receiver Micahi Danzy and redshirt sophomore safety Jarvis Boatwright Jr. An encouraging sign was the presence of redshirt junior linebacker Caleb LaVallee behind Danzy. LaVallee missed basically all of last season due to an injury he suffered in the spring.

Some other newcomers that were spotted included redshirt junior offensive lineman Bradyn Joiner going through a pass set and redshirt sophomore cornerback Nehemiah Chandler backpedaling in a drill. Redshirt senior linebacker Mikai Gbayor, redshirt junior offensive lineman Chimdia Nwaiwu, and true freshman running back Amari Thomas also showed up.

As far as returners, junior tight end Landen Thomas hit the sled. Fellow tight end and rising redshirt freshman Chase Loftin reeled in a catch near the sideline with what appeared to be redshirt junior safety KJ Kirkland in coverage.

Outside of the pass to Robinson, Sperry also had a throw to senior tight end Desirrio Riles. The bouncy athlete was able to get a step on redshirt sophomore safety CJ Richard Jr.

Redsirt senior quarterback Ashton Daniels was able to connect with Riles as well.

Another new name to the quarterback room, redshirt senior Dean DeNobile, found true freshman running back Amari Thomas in the middle of the field.

The Seminoles ended off Monday with a pressure kick scenario, and redshirt senior Gabe Panikowski hit a field goal with the entire team trying to distract him. Redshirt senior offensive tackle Xavier Chaplin was among the blockers on the field goal protection unit.

Florida State returns to the practice fields on Wednesday morning with the first day in pads scheduled for Friday.

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State throughout the year.