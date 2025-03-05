FSU Football freshman defensive lineman Kevin Wynn continuing to earn preseason hype
Greensboro, Georgia native Kevin Wynn was a highly anticipated 4-star prospect when he signed with the Florida State Seminoles in December. In fact, he was their top prospect heading into the 2025 class from the prep level, so it is no surprise that he is already getting preseason hype from sporting news pundits.
Listed at 6-foot-2, 320 pounds, the Navy All-American already possesses the size to compete for a spot in the lineup at FSU, and CBS Sports analyst Will Backus has Wynn listed as a "player to watch" during spring.
"Florida State defensive lineman Darrell Jackson Jr. returns for his fifth year of college football, which bars Wynn from starting right away in most packages. But Wynn already looks like the most college-ready nose tackle on Florida State's roster; he measured in at 6-foot-1.5 -- ideal for the interior line, where the low man often wins -- and 348 pounds," Backus wrote. "That's not a lot of bad weight either, and he moves very well in a short area for a lineman his size. Florida State will find a way to get Wynn on the field, where he could be a monster against the run."
READ MORE: FSU Football offers productive three-star EDGE from Louisiana
Wynn is coming off a dominant senior season, during which he totaled 68 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, seven sacks, one forced fumble, one interception, and three blocked kicks. He helped the Greene County Tigers reach the GHSA state playoffs. He was listed as the No. 9 defensive lineman and the No. 6 player overall nationally.
It is true that there is a lot of veteran experience ahead of him, but a strong showing in the spring could boost his place on the depth chart. Additionally, there will be a clean slate for all of the linemen with new defensive coordinator Tony White and new defensive line coach Terrance Knighton at the helm.
Players like Jackson, Jr., Tennessee transfer Jayson Jenkins, and top JUCO transfer Tyeland Coleman have the experience and benefit of being veterans of a college football strength and conditioning program, and Wynn will be clawing his way up the roster in White's 3-3-5 scheme.
Florida State's spring camp is set to take place on March 19.
Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive Tackle For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Darrell Jackson Jr.
Redshirt Junior Daniel Lyons
Redshirt Junior Jayson Jenkins
Junior Tyeland Coleman
Redshirt Sophomore KJ Sampson
Redshirt Freshman D'Nas White
Redshirt Freshman Jamorie Flagg
True Freshman Kevin Wynn
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Former LSU standout gives major props to ex-FSU DE Jared Verse at NFL Combine
• FSU defensive tackle goes viral during NFL Combine 40-yard dash
• Former FSU Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald showcases accuracy at 2025 NFL Combine
• Best photos of former FSU stars Azareye'h Thomas, Joshua Farmer, and Ryan Fitzgerald at 2025 NFL Combine