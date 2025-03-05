Nole Gameday

FSU Football offers productive three-star EDGE from Louisiana

The Seminoles are expanding their defensive line board.

Dustin Lewis

Chris Addison
Florida State's coaching staff isn't slowing down as new offers continue to go out on the recruiting trail. The Seminoles are setting themselves up with plenty of options with the spring and summer quickly approaching.

On Tuesday, three-star EDGE Chris Addison picked up an offer from FSU. He referred to a conversation with defensive line coach Terrance Knighton and running backs coach David Johnson when revealing the news on social media. Johnson is the area recruiter for the Seminoles in the state of Louisiana.

Addison is an intriguing prospect who has earned plenty of FBS interest since the calendar flipped to 2025. FSU, TCU, Mississippi State, Michigan State, Vanderbilt, Tulane, Coastal Carolina, and Arkansas State. He's already locked in official visits to Houston, Michigan State, and Tulane.

The Louisiana native is coming off a junior season where he produced on both sides of the ball for Franklin Parish High School. He totaled 63 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery while adding 12 catches for 210 yards and five touchdowns.

Addison had 5+ tackles in seven games, including a season-high nine tackles in a 29-27 victory against West Ouachita High School on October 10. He recorded at least one tackle for loss in eight of his 12 appearances. Addison also competes in track and field at the prep level.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 571 overall prospect, the No. 49 EDGE, and the No. 15 recruit in Louisiana in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 12 in the country. The Seminoles haven't landed a pledge from a defensive end yet.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Clemons

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive End For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Jaden Jones

Redshirt Senior Deamontae Diggs

Redshirt Junior James Williams

Redshirt Junior Deante McCray

Redshirt Junior Aaron Hester

Redshirt Sophomore Grant Fielder

True Freshman Tylon Lee

True Freshman LaJesse Harrold

True Freshman Mandrell Desir

True Freshman Darryll Desir

