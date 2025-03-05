FSU Football offers productive three-star EDGE from Louisiana
Florida State's coaching staff isn't slowing down as new offers continue to go out on the recruiting trail. The Seminoles are setting themselves up with plenty of options with the spring and summer quickly approaching.
On Tuesday, three-star EDGE Chris Addison picked up an offer from FSU. He referred to a conversation with defensive line coach Terrance Knighton and running backs coach David Johnson when revealing the news on social media. Johnson is the area recruiter for the Seminoles in the state of Louisiana.
Addison is an intriguing prospect who has earned plenty of FBS interest since the calendar flipped to 2025. FSU, TCU, Mississippi State, Michigan State, Vanderbilt, Tulane, Coastal Carolina, and Arkansas State. He's already locked in official visits to Houston, Michigan State, and Tulane.
READ MORE: Florida State Board of Trustees unanimously votes to settle, end lawsuit against ACC
The Louisiana native is coming off a junior season where he produced on both sides of the ball for Franklin Parish High School. He totaled 63 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery while adding 12 catches for 210 yards and five touchdowns.
Addison had 5+ tackles in seven games, including a season-high nine tackles in a 29-27 victory against West Ouachita High School on October 10. He recorded at least one tackle for loss in eight of his 12 appearances. Addison also competes in track and field at the prep level.
The 6-foot-4, 230-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 571 overall prospect, the No. 49 EDGE, and the No. 15 recruit in Louisiana in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 12 in the country. The Seminoles haven't landed a pledge from a defensive end yet.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Clemons
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive End For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Jaden Jones
Redshirt Senior Deamontae Diggs
Redshirt Junior James Williams
Redshirt Junior Deante McCray
Redshirt Junior Aaron Hester
Redshirt Sophomore Grant Fielder
True Freshman Tylon Lee
True Freshman LaJesse Harrold
True Freshman Mandrell Desir
True Freshman Darryll Desir
READ MORE: Duke Blue Devils star, projected no. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg exits with injury against FSU
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Former LSU standout gives major props to ex-FSU DE Jared Verse at NFL Combine
• FSU defensive tackle goes viral during NFL Combine 40-yard dash
• Former FSU Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald showcases accuracy at 2025 NFL Combine
• Best photos of former FSU stars Azareye'h Thomas, Joshua Farmer, and Ryan Fitzgerald at 2025 NFL Combine