FSU Football vs. Virginia Cavaliers: 22 Players Already Ruled Out

The Florida State Seminoles will play their fourth home game in six weeks as the 2026 season moves in October.

This is expected to be a challenging month for the Seminoles, and it starts off with an important matchup against the Virginia Cavaliers in Tallahassee. A win in this game would provide some much-needed momentum before Louisville, Miami, and Clemson arrive on the schedule.

READ MORE: Florida State Loses Commitment In #Tribe27

With seven straight conference games awaiting Florida State, ACC Availability Reports are back on the table for the foreseeable future.

This year, the ACC is extending the availability reporting window to 72 hours before the game.

Florida State and Virginia will release updated reports on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, with a final report two hours before kickoff on Saturday.

The Seminoles and Cavaliers are monitoring a few injuries leading up to the game.

Florida State previously lost safety Karson Hobbs, linebacker Izayia Williams, and linebacker Daylen Green to season-ending injuries. Running back Samuel Singleton Jr. and linebacker Blake Nichelson will also miss an extended period of time. Wide receiver Devin Carter hasn't been available this fall due to a back injury.

On Wednesday evening, the ACC released its first availability report for the game.

ACC Availability Report For FSU-Virginia

Florida State Seminoles running back Samuel Singleton Jr. (3) is tackled from behind. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the New Mexico State Aggies 34-17 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The initial availability report was pretty long, to say the least. Florida State and Virginia have already ruled out 22 players combined.

Interestingly enough, sophomore defensive lineman Darryll Desir won't suit up for the second straight game. Desir was on the sidelines in street clothes during Florida State's win over Central Arkansas.

Check out the full report below.

Florida State Seminoles:

OUT:

— RB Samuel Singleton Jr.

— WR Devin Carter

— DL Darryll Desir

— LB Blake Nichelson

— LB Izayia Williams

— LB Daylen Green

— DB Karson Hobbs

— DB Antonio Cromartie Jr.

— DB Jamari Howard

— DB Zae Thomas

PROBABLE:

— TE Xavier Tiller

— LB Chris Jones

— LB Caleb LaVallee

— DB Quindarrius Jones

— DB Ashlynd Barker

— DB K.J. Kirkalnd

— DB Donny Hiebert

Virginia Cavaliers

OUT:

— RB Solomon Beebe

— RB Jack Stevens

— WR Triston Ward

— WR Dillon Newton-Short

— OL Noah Hartsoe

— DE Gavin Johnson

— DT Jason Hammond

— DT Bull Richardson

— LB Isaiah Reese

— DB Alex Dunn

— DB Jaylen Jones

— K Tim Hamann

QUESTIONABLE:

— RB Peyton Lewis

— OL Grant Ellinger

— DE Devon Baxter

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