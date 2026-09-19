FSU Football vs. No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide: Pre-Game Injury Updates

Kickoff is closing in on Florida State's third game of the 2026 season. The Seminoles are on the road in a hostile environment for the first time this fall. Contests outside of Tallahassee have been nothing short of an absolute disaster for the program over the last two years.

FSU is 0-11 in true road games or neutral-site matchups since being snubbed from the College Football Playoff late in 2023.

READ MORE: NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: FSU Football at Alabama Crimson Tide

The Seminoles are basically a three-touchdown underdog as they gear up for a rematch against the No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide. Florida State upset the historic SEC program in 2025, but might not have as much luck on its side in Denny-Bryant Stadium.

Alabama enters Saturday afternoon with one of the top defenses in the country, and a potential rising star at quarterback in sophomore and former five-star recruit Keelon Russell.

Ahead of the game, there are some injuries to monitor for the Seminoles and Crimson Tide.

Who Is OUT For Florida State-Alabama?

Sep 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive back K.J. Kirkland (24) before the game between the Southern Methodist Mustangs and the Florida State Seminoles at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Considering this isn't a conference matchup, Florida State isn't required to release an ACC Availability Report.

Regardless, head coach Mike Norvell ruled out true freshmen linebackers Izayia Williams and Daylen Green for the remainder of the year. Senior Blake Nichelson is also expected to miss a significant amount of time.

Florida State previously lost junior safety Karson Hobbs to a torn ACL. Senior safety K.J. Kirkland missed the loss against SMU with an undisclosed injury.

Outside of that, defensive end Darryll Desir, sophomore wide receiver Tae'Shaun Gelsey, sophomore tight end Gavin Markey, freshman cornerback Chuck Kennon, freshman safety Jordan Crutchfield, and freshman wide receiver Devin Carter weren't able to play in Week 1.

Alabama has a couple of players worth keeping an eye on. The Crimson Tide were without starting right guard Michael Carroll in their win at Kentucky. Carroll is recovering from a concussion but should be back on Saturday.

Sophomore running back AK Dear has a chance to suit up for the first time in 2026. Dear has been working his way back from an ankle injury he suffered during the preseason. Last year, he rushed 19 times for 140 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Dear would add to a backfield that is already filled with talented players such as Daniel Hill, EJ Crowell, and Trae'shawn Brown.

NoleGameday will be keeping an eye on Florida State pregame to see who is available. Follow along below for updates before the Seminoles kick off against the Crimson Tide.

— Izayiah Williams' season-ending injury moved Caleb LaVallee into a starting role. Blake Nichelson has been ruled out for an "extended period of time".

— Tae'Shaun Gelsey was seen warming up but was removed from the depth chart against Alabama and replaced by EJ White.

— KJ Kirkland was seen in pregame warmups and was moved to the No. 2 (OR) safety position with Antonio Cromartie, Jr., behind CJ Richard.

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