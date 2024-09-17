Tuesday Practice Observations For Florida State Prior To California
Florida State was back on the practice fields on Tuesday morning with the team looking to climb out of an 0-3 hole. No one within the program is happy with this start or the situation the Seminoles are dealing with but they can only overcome the adversity by sticking together. Redshirt freshman Edwin Joseph basically echoed that point as he jogged into practice, proclaiming 'If you don’t want be here no more go home' to those he passed by on his way in.
The energy was certainly up early for the second week in a row which is a positive in itself because it means the players aren't just going through the motions. I feel like the effort was definitely there on both sides of the ball but the level of execution just wasn't consistent for much of practice. That's similar to what we've seen on three gamedays so far.
Head coach Mike Norvell pushed and challenged his team. There were a handful of times where he had passionate discussions with players after reps. Quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz tried to fire up the offense during a break following a drill. The coaches are still bringing an edge to the table each day and the players have to rise to the occasion and match the attitude.
NoleGameday was in attendance for the entire session and we jotted down some observations from multiple position groups. The Seminoles return to practice on Wednesday morning.
— The Detroit Lions, Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams, and Atlanta Falcons had representatives viewing the practice.
— Ryan Fitzgerald's streak of perfect kicking days continued on Tuesday. He connected from 21 yards, 39 yards, and 46 yards (x2) with relative ease. Jake Weinberg was good from 39 yards out.
OFFENSE:
— The quarterbacks all had their moments and plays they would probably like to have back. I thought Brock Glenn was the most effective out of the unit, consistently moving the offense and making quick decisions. His ability as a runner opens up a wider variety of plays as Glenn was able to scramble for positive gains a handful of times throughout the day. There was also a rep where he recognized a blitzing defender and worked out of the pocket to throw a pass away rather than taking a sack.
Glenn had a beautiful throw in 1-on-1's that somehow got by a defender and hit a receiver in a perfect spot. There was also a lofted pass to the sideline that was put in a position where tight end Brian Courtney made an outstanding play of his own to haul it in.
— Luke Kromenhoek got started with a dart to Lawayne McCoy that hit the true freshman in stride. He had a pair of deep connections with true freshman running back Micahi Danzy at different points of the practice. The second of the big plays featured a high-level throw down the sideline to the running back that was right where it needed to be.
— It felt like DJ Uiagalelei was indecisive at certain points of the day, unsure of exactly what he wanted to do. He did have a connection with Landen Thomas after reading the defense and finding the open tight end. Uiagalelei found Hykeem Williams a few times as well. There was a miscommunication on a throw to Thomas late in the day with the tight end going one way and the ball going the other direction. After the play, I noticed Uiagalelei pulling over the true freshman and talking through the mistake to get on the same page.
— Walk-on quarterback Trever Jackson created a few big plays against the defense while manning the scout team.
— Good day across the board for Hykeem Williams after his first game action of the season on Saturday. He showed up throughout the practice, including 1-on-1's with a catch over the middle while matched up against Azareye'h Thomas.
— Kyle Morlock had a long catch down the sideline where he twisted and leaped to find the ball. Good to see considering his struggles with drops at times,
— Roydell Williams, Samuel Singleton, Kam Davis, and Micahi Danzy stood out in the backfield. Williams had a nice run where he broke a tackle and accelerated with a similar play on a catch later in the day. Singleton scored off a powerful carry early in practice. Davis had a big play on a screen pass. Danzy's speed showed up in the passing game.
— Malik Benson, Ja'Khi Douglas (nice route), and Lawayne McCoy all had catches in 1-on-1's.
DEFENSE:
— Fentrell Cypress II, Blake Nichelson, and Conrad Hussey all came down with interceptions on Tuesday. Cypress II leaped on a pass that was thrown late into the end zone. Nichelson was positioned in front of a running back on a throw down the sideline. Hussey was the beneficiary of an errant pass that sailed on a quarterback.
— Sione Loloehea was a standout on the day with his presence against the run. Marvin Jones Jr. created multiple negative plays with a sack on Uiagalelei and a tackle for loss on the ensuing snap. More bounce in his step than in the last few practices we've attended.
— DJ Lundy had a big hit early in the day. Also had a nice rep in pass coverage to deflect a throw on the sideline.
— Funny moment in the middle of the day. Kevin Knowles got home on a blitz but the coaches let the play continue and DJ Uiagalelei ended up throwing a short touchdown. As the team went into a short break, quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz was walking around trying to get the offense to celebrate the score. That prompted Edwin Joseph to shake his head and yell, 'nah, that was a sack' from where he was watching the scene unfold.
— Speaking of Joseph, the redshirt freshman nearly picked off a pass after undercutting a route and getting in front of a veteran wide receiver in 1-on-1's.
— Quindarrius Jones broke up two passes in 1-on-1's.
— Davonte Brown nearly picked off a pass in team drills but couldn't quite corral it.
