FSU Football Head Coach Mike Norvell Previews Cal After Emotional Practice
The Florida State Seminoles are having a rough start to the season after dropping their first three games to Georgia Tech, Boston College, and Memphis. Emotions are running high as the team looks to bounce back this weekend when they host the Cal Bears at 7:00 p.m. inside Doak Campbell Stadium.
Cal joined the ACC in the offseason and is traveling to Tallahassee undefeated. The 'Noles will be their first ACC foe to start their season.
FSU head coach Mike Norvell met with the media after Tuesday's practice to give a glimpse into what he expects from Bears' head coach Justin Wilcox who is coming off of a 31-10 victory over San Diego State last weekend.
READ MORE: Tuesday Practice Observations For Florida State Prior To California
Cal quarterback Fernando Mendoza has accounted for 589 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception this season. The Bears have a powerful rushing attack led by Javian Thomas, who has averaged 7.8 yards per carry on 31 attempts. The 'Noles have faced issues stopping the run throughout the first three games, and Cal could prove to be a challenge again.
"Their quarterback is a good decision-maker, and you could see them getting into good calls as well, so I think he does a nice job. They've got a good group up front," Norvell said. "I think all areas help contribute to that. You see some of the explosive runs and guys working down the field, so it's going to be one of those games that we've got to be on point because this is a rushing attack that has given teams trouble, and obviously, we've got to make sure we're taking care of our responsibilities and doing it at an elite standard."
Defensively, Florida State could find difficulty moving the ball as well. Bears defensive coordinator Peter Sermon has multiple ways he likes to attack up front. They've held each of their three opponents to less than 15 points per game, and against an offense that has struggled this season, the Seminoles will have to get it right.
"They are very multiple in what they do, fronts, coverages they mix it up as good as we've played up to this point this year. They do a really nice job of just the effort, the passion, the energy. They are a big, long, physical defense," Norvell continued. "They've got good playmakers. They've done a really nice job in putting together a defense that plays to a standard, and those guys have been very opportunistic when that ball's in the air to be able to not only create deflections and PBUs but, creating those interceptions."
A lot of the early season woes have fallend on quarterback DJ Uiagalelei's shoulders but it will be an all hands effort if FSU wants to avoid another 4-0 start. Norvell said that he's making sure that the team has a heightened sense of attention to detail heading into the matchup.
"I think it's a feel from the entire offense. Obviously, DJ has to help that transition for him individually and offensively, we've got to make sure that we're doing that. That's something that we're definitely working to make sure they have a heightened sense of awareness to the detail."
Norvell's full interview can be seen below.
READ MORE: Former FSU Star Reasons With Fanbase Amidst Struggles
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football Throughout the 2024 Season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: Florida State Seminoles vs. Memphis Tigers
• Simulating FSU Football vs. Memphis in EA College Football 25
• ESPN's Paul Finebaum Praises FSU's Mike Norvell Despite 0-2 Start