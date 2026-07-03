FSU Football's Local Recruiting Woes Continue To Pile Up

Florida State's struggles to recruit at an elite level during the Mike Norvell Era are well-documented at this point.

The Seminoles have failed to land a single top-10 high school recruiting class dating back to 2017, which was nearly a decade ago when Jimbo Fisher was still the head coach.

What's even more puzzling is the lack of success with keeping prospects from Tallahassee and other local regions close to home.

READ MORE: Top-100 Prospect Commits Elsewhere Before Official Visit To Florida State

Yes, FSU secured four-star athlete Micahi Danzy from Florida High a few years ago. The Seminoles also signed four-star running back Amari Thomas (Blountstown), three-star defensive end Cam Brooks (Thomasville), three-star offensive lineman Jakobe Green (Havana), and three-star linebacker Jayden Green (Havana) in the 2026 class.

At the same time, there have been some important misses. Just look at earlier this summer, when Clemson came into town and plucked five-star wide receiver Jamarin Simmons out of Florida State's fingertips.

The Tigers made a consistent effort to build a relationship with Simmons, and the same can't be said for the Seminoles.

Florida State's local woes don't appear to be coming to an end anytime soon.

Top Local Prospect Doesn't Include FSU In Top-10

Kahmaree Crumity/Twitter

On Thursday, four-star cornerback and rising junior Kahmaree Crumity revealed he was trimming his recruitment down to ten.

Surprisingly, despite Crumity playing just down the road at Lincoln High School, Florida State didn't make the cut. Instead, rivals such as Miami and Clemson were both included, along with UCLA, Ole Miss, Indiana, Louisville, Notre Dame, Auburn, Tennessee, and Texas A&M.

What makes this even worse is that Crumity transferred to Lincoln from Gadsden County High School, a program that Florida State's director of recruiting, Devin Rispress, has direct ties to.

To not ultimately land Crumity is one thing. However, not even making his top-10 is pretty egregious. Things can change, but as of now, this is more of the same for the Seminoles when it comes to recruiting under Norvell.

It's not like Florida State didn't get Crumity over to campus. He's visited the Seminoles at least nine times in just over a year, including five trips since the calendar flipped to 2026.

During his sophomore season at Gadsden County High School, Crumity totaled 33 tackles, 6 pass deflections, and 1 interception. He was named first-team All-Big Bend following the campaign.

The 6-foot-0, 173-pound cornerback is regarded as the No. 322 overall prospect, the No, 34 CB, and the No. 49 recruit in Florida in the 2028 class, according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Other prospects from the Tallahassee area that Florida State has missed on include plenty of big names such as five-star linebacker Raylen Wilson (Georgia, 2023), five-star safety Terrion Arnold (Alabama, 2021), four-star defensive back Makari Vickers (Oklahoma, 2023), four-star defensive end Jalen Wiggins (2025, Florida), four-star safety Ahmari Harvey (Auburn, 2021), three-star defensive back Ashton Hampton (Clemson, 2024), three-star defensive back Tre Donaldson (Auburn, 2022), three-star tight end Sage Ennis (Clemson, 2020).

Information On Florida State's 2028 Class

Florida State holds one verbal commitment in #Tribe28, which ranks No. 127 in the country.

Wide receiver Lamar Garrison was previously pledged to the Seminoles but reopened his recruitment in February.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2028 Class?

Defensive Back Chayse Brown

Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2026 Season?

Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Senior

Donny Hiebert, Senior

Quindarrius Jones, Senior

KJ Kirkland, Redshirt Junior

Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Junior

Karson Hobbs, Junior

Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Sophomore

CJ Richard Jr., Redshirt Sophomore

Jarvis Boatwright, Redshirt Sophomore

Charles Lester III, Redshirt Sophomore

Ricky Knight III, Redshirt Sophomore

Jamari Howard, Redshirt Sophomore

Ma'Khi Jones, Sophomore

Gregory Xavier Thomas, Redshirt Freshman

Max Redmon, Redshirt Freshman

Antonio Cromartie Jr., Redshirt Freshman

Chauncey Kennon, Freshman

Darryl Bell III, Freshman

Jordan Crutchfield, Freshman

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