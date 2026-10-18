FSU Football Loses to Miami in Overtime Thriller: The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly

The Florida State Seminoles took the field against the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday night in the down-south rivalry, a cornerstone of college football rivalries.

It was a close game as the 'Noles took the Hurricanes to double overtime, losing in Miami, 43-35. The Seminoles would fall on a hail-mary interception intended for wide receiver Duce Robinson.

The Good: Florida State Continued to Generate Explosive Plays

Oct 17, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Jasen Lopez (7) makes a catch during the second quarter against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Florida State nears the top of the country in explosive plays, generating eight 20+ yard plays against Miami. Although some didn't lead to points, wide receivers Jayvan Boggs and Jasen Lopez caught 20- and 39-yard receptions in the first half, and tight end Desirio Riles scored a 23-yard touchdown to tie the game in the first half.

FSU's Ashton Daniels was 15-for-28 on the night, throwing for 298 yards and five total touchdowns.

Defensive back Ashlynd Barker picked off Darian Mensah in the end zone for his first interception of the season, ending the Hurricanes' first second-half drive.

DARIAN MENSAH IS PICKED OFF FOR THE FIRST TIME THIS SEASON…



COLLEGE FOOTBALL IS PURE CHAOS TODAY pic.twitter.com/vQ40Jj1P9b — College Football Report (@CFBReport) October 18, 2026

Daniels later found Wisner for a 28-yard touchdown pass late in the third quarter, giving FSU its first lead. The Texas transfer finished with 63 yards as the Seminoles' depth at the position continues to get tested.

Robinson delivered two of Florida State’s biggest plays when the Seminoles needed them most. He caught a 75-yard touchdown pass to tie the game. He followed that with a 20-yard touchdown catch in the first overtime, helping FSU take a 35-28 lead and forcing Miami to answer.

Danzy’s apparent 36-yard touchdown in double overtime was erased by a holding penalty on Xavier Chaplin.

The Bad: Losing Ousmane Kromah to Injury

Oct 17, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Ousmane Kromah (32) runs against Miami Hurricanes defensive line Damon Wilson II (10) during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Florida State lost star running back Ousmane Kromah before halftime with what appeared to be a serious ankle injury. The sophomore had an air cast placed on his leg as he was carted off the field.

Ashton Daniels would score a two-yard rushing touchdown on the next play, but FSU losing its star running back at such a critical point in the season would be significant, given that the Seminoles had already lost star running back Sam Singleton, Jr. earlier in the year.

Before his injury, Kromah led the team in rushing yards, totaling 44 on 14 carries.

The severity of the injury has yet to be disclosed, but Kromah's absence leaves Florida State with four running backs moving forward: Tre Wisner, Amari Thomas, Zay Parks, and Gavin Markey.

The Ugly: Wasted Opportunities

Oct 17, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell during the first quarter against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Florida State gave itself a chance to pull off the upset, but too many promising possessions ended without points. Twice in the first half, the Seminoles were stopped on fourth down inside Miami’s 5-yard line, leaving valuable points on the table.

Then came Wisner’s fourth-quarter fumble. With the game tied 21-21, FSU was moving the ball when a turnover handed Miami possession with 8:57 remaining. The Hurricanes followed with a 61-yard touchdown drive that consumed more than six minutes.

Against the nation’s No. 3 team, those missed opportunities carried a steep price.

Florida State returns to Doak Campbell Stadium to take on the Clemson Tigers on Halloween night. Kickoff time has yet to be announced.

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