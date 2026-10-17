FSU Football Depth Chart: What To Know Ahead Of No. 3 Miami Hurricanes

The Florida State Seminoles will play their seventh game of the 2026 season on Saturday night. Florida State is wrapping up a two-game road trip against the No. 3 Miami Hurricanes in Hard Rock Stadium.

The Seminoles are hoping to prevent the longest road losing streak in program history, but it won't be easy, as the Hurricanes are heavy favorites.

READ MORE: NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: FSU Football at No. 3 Miami Hurricanes

A few hours before the contest, Florida State updated its depth chart.

Florida State Makes Depth Chart Changes Before Miami

Sep 26, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell before a game against the Central Arkansas Bears at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seminoles had two small adjustments this week.

Deamontae Diggs is now a co-starter with Darryll Desir at the defensive end spot. Desir played last week, but missed three games in September.

Elsewhere, sophomore punter Ethan Post has been elevated as a co-starter alongside Daniel Hughes. Post handled the majority of the punting duties against Louisville, with Hughes listed as probable coming into the contest.

Hughes was not on the availability report this week.

Check out the full depth chart below.

Quarterback:

1. Ashton Daniels, 5th year

2. Malachi Marshall, Jr. OR Kevin Sperry, So.

Running Back:

1. Ousmane Kromah, So.

2. Quintrevion Wisner, Sr.

3. Amari Thomas, Fr.

Wide Receiver:

1. Duce Robinson, Sr.

2. Teriq Mallory, So.

Wide Receiver:

1. Micahi Danzy, Jr.

2. Jasen Lopez, Fr.

Slot Wide Receiver:

1. Jayvan Boggs, So.

2. Tae'Shaun Gelsey, So.

Tight End:

1. Desirrio Riles, Sr. OR Landen Thomas, Jr.

Left Tackle:

1. Xavier Chaplin, 5th year

2. Chastan Brown, So.

Left Guard:

1. Andre Otto, Sr.

2. Paul Bowling, So.

Center:

1. Bradyn Welch-Joiner, Sr.

2. Chavez Thompson, So.

Right Guard:

1. Paul Bowling, So.

2. Nate Pabst, 5th year

Right Tackle:

1. Nate Pabst, 5th year

2. Chimdia Nwaiwu, Sr.

3. Jonathan Daniels, Jr.

Defensive End:

1. Darryll Desir, So. OR Deamontae Diggs, 5th year

Nose Tackle:

1. Kevin Wynn, So.

2. Jordan Sanders, 5th year

Defensive Tackle:

1. Daniel Lyons, 5th

2. Deante McCray, 5th year

JACK:

1. Rylan Kennedy, Sr.

2. Jalen Anderson, Jr.

Linebacker:

1. Chris Jones, Jr.

2. Caleb LaVallee, Sr.

Linebacker:

1. Omar Graham Jr., 5th year

2. Mikai Gbayor, 5th year

Cornerback:

1. Ja'Bril Rawls, Sr.

2. Nememiah Chandler, Jr.

3. Charles Lester III, Jr.

Cornerback:

1. Quindarrius Jones, Sr.

2. Nehemiah Chandler, Jr.

Safety:

1. CJ Richard Jr., Jr.

2. K.J. Kirkland, Sr. OR Antonio Cromartie Jr., So.

ROVER Safety:

1. Ashlynd Barker, 5th year

2. Max Redmon, So.

Nickel:

1. Ma'Khi Jones, So.

2. Ricky Knight III, Jr.

Kicker:

1. Gabe Panikowski, 5th year

2. Conor McAneney, So.

Punter:

1. Daniel Hughes, Sr. OR Ethan Post, So.

Holder:

1. Carter Jula, Jr.

2. Daniel Hughes, Sr.

Long Snapper:

1. Caleb Bowers, 5th year

2. Alex Nocco, So.

Kick Returner:

1. Micahi Danzy, Jr.

2. Amari Thomas, Fr.

Punt Returner:

1. Jasen Lopez, Fr.

2. Jayvan Boggs, So.

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