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FSU Football at Louisville Cardinals: Positive Injury News On Defense

One Seminole is trending towards a return.
Dustin Lewis|
Sep 19, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell looks on before the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images
Sep 19, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell looks on before the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Florida State Seminoles

The Florida State Seminoles are closing in on their second road game of the season, a trip to Louisville to face the Cardinals. The two squads will face off in a Friday night nationally televised affair on ESPN.

Florida State is 1-1 in ACC play and would advance to above .500 in conference play for the first time since 2023 with a win over the Cardinals. Not to mention, there's the possibility of the Seminoles snapping their extended losing streak outside of Tallahassee.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: One-on-One With FSU Basketball Coach Luke Loucks

Louisville comes into this game with a sense of desperation. The Cardinals have dropped 2 straight and are at risk of falling out of the ACC Championship hunt if they are handed another defeat.

With the contest less than 24 hours away, the focus remains on injuries that could impact both sides.

Florida State and Louisville released their initial availability reports on Tuesday night. At that time, the teams ruled out 18 combined players.

On Thursday, the Seminoles and Cavaliers provided their third availability report.

Third ACC Availability Report For FSU-Louisville

Lincoln Kienholz
Sep 19, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Lincoln Kienholz (3) looks on after the win against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Carter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Florida State sophomore defensive lineman Darryll Desir continues to trend in the right direction. Desir was upgraded from questionable to probable, potentially paving his way to return to the field.

Desir has missed three of the last four games.

That was the only change on either side with the final update coming two hours before kickoff.

Check out the full report below.

Florida State Seminoles:

OUT:

— RB Samuel Singleton Jr.

— WR Devin Carter

— LB Blake Nichelson

— LB Izayia Williams

— LB Daylen Green

— LB Noah LaVallee

— DB Karson Hobbs

— DB Jamari Howard

— DB Zae Thomas

— DB Jordan Crutchfield

PROBABLE:

— DL Darryll Desir (upgraded from questionable)

— LB Mikai Gbayor

— LB Karon Maycock

— DB Antonio Cromartie Jr.

— P Daniel Hughes

Louisville Cardinals:

OUT:

— WR Montavin Quisenberry

— TE Travis Egan

— TE Hamilton Atkins

— OL Bryten Close

— OL Sam Secrest

— DL Sam Dawson

— DB Antonio Watts

— P Jacob Baker

QUESTIONABLE:

— RB Keyjuan Brown

— OL Cason Henry

— DL Daylen Russell

PROBABLE:

— QB Lincoln Kienholz

— OL Ellis McAdoo

— OL Anwar O'neal

— DL Joshua Donald

— DL AJ Green

— DB Koen Entringer

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Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

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