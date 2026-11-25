The Florida State Seminoles are down to their final chance. Lose, and the 2026 season is over. Win, and the Seminoles can advance to their first bowl game in three years, providing a little optimism in Tallahassee before new head coach Glenn Schumann gets going.

Florida State does have a tall task ahead. The Gators are a capable opponent under first-year head coach Jon Sumrall, winning two straight and holding a 3-1 record in true road games.

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Not to mention, the Seminoles are banged up beyond belief. Florida State is missing multiple starters and contributors on both sides of the ball. It's unlikely that the team will get any of those players back on a short week.

At the end of the day, it's a rivalry game, and anything can happen. Interim head coach Rick Stockstill would love to go out with a win over Florida State's most-hated rival.

FSU Nearly Touchdown Underdog Against Florida Gators

Nov 21, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators head coach Jon Sumrall runs on the field before the game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to FanDuel, Florida State is expected to fall short of bowl eligibility. The Seminoles are a +6.5-point underdog on the sportsbook, with the Over/Under set at 52.5 points. Florida is a -245 favorite on the MoneyLine, compared to FSU's +202.

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The Seminoles are 5-6 against the spread this season. They failed to cover against New Mexico State, SMU, Central Arkansas, Louisville, Clemson, and North Carolina State.

Florida State has dropped two consecutive matchups to the Florida Gators by double digits. The Gators defeated the Seminoles with an interim head coach in 2021 and 2025. Maybe FSU can return the favor?

Last year, the Seminoles entered Gainesville with a chance to finish the regular season 6-6 and make a bowl game. Instead, Florida never trailed in a 40-21 victory as running back Jadan Baugh put up 266 rushing yards and 2 scores.

Florida holds a 39-28-2 edge in the all-time series. The Gators have a 15-13-1 advantage in Doak Campbell Stadium.

In the only other Black Friday game in 2022, Florida State won 45-38.

Florida State and Florida will match up on Friday, November 27. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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