FSU Football Makes Roster Change Ahead Of Fall Camp
In this story:
The Florida State Seminoles signed the largest prep/JUCO class of the Mike Norvell Era in #Tribe26.
The majority of those players arrived in Tallahassee back in January to go through Tour of Duty and spring practice.
READ MORE: Florida State Lands Reclassified Defensive End Coming Off Breakout Season
On the eve of preseason camp, the Seminoles are making a slight roster change.
The program is parting ways with a true freshman defender.
True Freshman DE Chris Carbin No Longer With Florida State
On Friday, Florida State removed true freshman defensive end Chris Carbin from the roster. A program spokesperson informed NoleGameday that Carbin is no longer a member of the program.
The move comes as a surprise, considering Carbin just signed with the Seminoles in December. He's been with the team for the entirety of the offseason.
Though he wasn't someone the coaching staff mentioned often, Carbin did practice with Florida State during the spring.
Carbin was expected to spend his true freshman season working with the scout team and redshirting.
The Seminoles got into the picture a little late, offering Carbin shortly after he committed to Georgia Tech.
That didn't stop Florida State's push. Carbin visited town for home games against Alabama and Pittsburgh. He decommitted from the Yellow Jackets in October, choosing the Seminoles a short time later.
During his senior season at Hillgrove High School, Carbin totaled 39 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 7 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, and 2 pass deflections.
The 6-foot-4, 236-pound defensive end was regarded as the No. 731 overall prospect, the No. 77 EDGE, and the No. 74 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class, according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.
Carbin will have four seasons of eligibility remaining and likely won't be able to play this fall.
Though the departure is disappointing, it's not a huge blow to the Seminoles. Florida State still has seven other true freshmen defensive linemen on the roster, including Earnest Rankins, Franklin Whitley, and Jaemin Pinckney.
Who Does Florida State Have Along The Defensive Line For The 2026 Season?
Jordan Sanders, Redshirt Senior
Deamontae Diggs, Redshirt Senior
Deante McCray, Redshirt Senior
Daniel Lyons, Redshirt Senior
Rylan Kennedy, Senior
Jalen Anderson, Junior
Mandrell Desir, Sophomore
Darryll Desir, Sophomore
Kevin Wynn, Redshirt Freshman
Tylon Lee, Redshirt Freshman
Earnest Rankins, Freshman
Franklin Whitley, Freshman
Jaemin Pinckney, Freshman
Wihtlley Cadeau, Freshman
Cam Brooks, Freshman
Judah Daniels, Freshman
Christian Collins-Murray, Freshman
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG