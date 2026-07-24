FSU Football Makes Roster Change Ahead Of Fall Camp

The Florida State Seminoles signed the largest prep/JUCO class of the Mike Norvell Era in #Tribe26.

The majority of those players arrived in Tallahassee back in January to go through Tour of Duty and spring practice.

READ MORE: Florida State Lands Reclassified Defensive End Coming Off Breakout Season

On the eve of preseason camp, the Seminoles are making a slight roster change.

The program is parting ways with a true freshman defender.

True Freshman DE Chris Carbin No Longer With Florida State

Chris Carbin/Twitte

On Friday, Florida State removed true freshman defensive end Chris Carbin from the roster. A program spokesperson informed NoleGameday that Carbin is no longer a member of the program.

The move comes as a surprise, considering Carbin just signed with the Seminoles in December. He's been with the team for the entirety of the offseason.

Though he wasn't someone the coaching staff mentioned often, Carbin did practice with Florida State during the spring.

Carbin was expected to spend his true freshman season working with the scout team and redshirting.

The Seminoles got into the picture a little late, offering Carbin shortly after he committed to Georgia Tech.

That didn't stop Florida State's push. Carbin visited town for home games against Alabama and Pittsburgh. He decommitted from the Yellow Jackets in October, choosing the Seminoles a short time later.

During his senior season at Hillgrove High School, Carbin totaled 39 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 7 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, and 2 pass deflections.

The 6-foot-4, 236-pound defensive end was regarded as the No. 731 overall prospect, the No. 77 EDGE, and the No. 74 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class, according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Carbin will have four seasons of eligibility remaining and likely won't be able to play this fall.

Though the departure is disappointing, it's not a huge blow to the Seminoles. Florida State still has seven other true freshmen defensive linemen on the roster, including Earnest Rankins, Franklin Whitley, and Jaemin Pinckney.

Who Does Florida State Have Along The Defensive Line For The 2026 Season?

Jordan Sanders, Redshirt Senior

Deamontae Diggs, Redshirt Senior

Deante McCray, Redshirt Senior

Daniel Lyons, Redshirt Senior

Rylan Kennedy, Senior

Jalen Anderson, Junior

Mandrell Desir, Sophomore

Darryll Desir, Sophomore

Kevin Wynn, Redshirt Freshman

Tylon Lee, Redshirt Freshman

Earnest Rankins, Freshman

Franklin Whitley, Freshman

Jaemin Pinckney, Freshman

Wihtlley Cadeau, Freshman

Cam Brooks, Freshman

Judah Daniels, Freshman

Christian Collins-Murray, Freshman

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