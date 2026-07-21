Florida State Extends Offer To Versatile Athlete with Two-Way Potential

Florida State's coaching staff is always looking for talent, with the belief everything else will work itself out.

In recent years, the Seminoles brought in athletes who were still figuring out their future positions, such as Amaree Williams and Micahi Danzy.

Williams spent his two seasons at Florida State bouncing between tight end and defensive end. Meanwhile, Danzy played running back as a true freshman before transitioning to wide receiver, where he broke out in 2025.

READ MORE: Mike Norvell Heaps Praise On FSU Football QB Ashton Daniels At ACC Kickoff

There's no point in limiting players to a single position before they showcase where they fit best.

The Seminoles are evaluating another versatile player who is still very early in his career.

Florida State Offers New 2028 Target

Desmond Christian/Twitter

Last week, Florida State put out a scholarship offer to three-star athlete and rising junior Desmond Christian.

The skilled prospect is seeing his recruitment grow quickly. He's picked up well over 20 offers this offseason, gaining interest from programs such as Ole Miss, Miami, Indiana, Tennessee, Florida, Pittsburgh, Kentucky, Auburn, and Virginia Tech.

Christian has visited Indiana, Notre Dame, and Auburn in recent months.

The Florida native was a teammate of three-star safety and FSU commit, Jemari Foreman, last season. Christian plays on both sides of the ball at the prep level.

It may be noteworthy that he referred to wide receivers coach Tim Harris Jr. and safeties coach Evan Coopers when posting his offer to social media.

During his sophomore season at Plantation High School, Christian totaled 27 receptions for 489 yards and 6 touchdowns. He also put up 17 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 6 pass deflections, and 2 interceptions, including one he brought back for a score.

Williams recorded a season-high 4 receptions for 116 yards and a touchdown in a 49-0 victory against South Plantation High School on October 30.

The 6-foot-0, 168-pound athlete is regarded as the No. 350 overall prospect, the No. 22 ATH, and the No. 53 recruit in Florida in the 2028 class, according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2028 Class

Florida State holds two verbal commitment in #Tribe28, which ranks No. 7 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2028 Class?

Three-Star TE Troy Silberzahn

Three-Star DB Chayse Brown

Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2026 Season?

Duce Robinson, Senior

Micahi Danzy, Redshirt Sophomore

Jayvan Boggs, Sophomore

Tae'Shaun Gelsey, Redshirt Freshman

Teriq Mallory, Redshirt Freshman

Devin Carter, Freshman

Jasen Lopez, Freshman

EJ White, Freshman

Darryon Williams, Freshman

Brandon Bennett, Freshman

Jonah Winston, Freshman

Tony Bland, Freshman

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