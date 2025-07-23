FSU’s Mike Norvell has crossed paths with Jimbo Fisher recently
To hoist a trophy is one of college football's most significant achievements; to hoist a national championship trophy cements you in the sport's lore, ensuring you will be remembered for the years to come.
Despite delivering a Heisman winner and a roster full of All-Americans, former FSU head coach Jimbo Fisher's relationship with Florida State fans ultimately soured. Extenuating circumstances aside, he undeniably left a mark on the capital city.
Now, as Fisher joins the ACC Network, his successor at Florida State, Mike Norvell, welcomes the move.
"I think it's great for him to be back around the game. He's living in Tallahassee, so I've got a chance to see him around town a little bit. Respect for all he did throughout his career, and now being able to share his perspective is good for the ACC," Norvell said at the ACC Kickoff. "Somebody that's got great insight, wonderful football mind. And he's done it. He's one of the few coaches that lifted a national championship trophy... I think it's probably a win-win for everybody."
The $75 million man’s next venture puts him behind the desk as an analyst for ACC Network's The Huddle, where the three-time ACC champion will appear weekly alongside Taylor Tannebaum, Eric Mac Lain, and Eddie Royal. Live captioning may be in for a challenge, but as Norvell said, he's done it. And at the very least, his return to the spotlight doesn’t exactly scream Dan Mullen cosplay or McElwain-on-a-shark energy.
For all the twists in his tenure and departure, Fisher remains one of the sport’s most accomplished voices. Whether he’s drawing up plays or drawing out syllables, he’ll now do it with a microphone in hand.
