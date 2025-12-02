Lawayne McCoy reflects on frustrating season, future for Florida State
Florida State's Lawayne McCoy was one of the lone bright spots in FSU's 40-21 loss to the Florida Gators on Saturday. He had six catches for 117 yards and a touchdown, leading the team in the best individual outing of his career.
"Lawayne is, if not the best, one of the best receivers on this team," quarterback Tommy Castellanos said of McCoy. "Just the whole package, route running, catching the football."
McCoy Confident in Norvell's Direction
Stacking together a few standout performances and looking ahead after another losing season for Florida State, McCoy thinks head coach Mike Norvell is the man for the job. He pointed to his consistency regardless of outcome, but the team will need to put it all together.
READ MORE: 14 notes to remember from FSU football's 40-21 loss to the Florida Gators
"With the head man, coach Mike Norvell, who never changes his energy or his character for his players every day. No matter the outcome of a losing season, no matter what it looks like, he's the same person for us every day. And I definitely think this program will be going in the right direction. We just got to put it all together."
A Season Filled With Ups and Downs
The Seminoles started out with three straight wins and toppled Alabama in Week 1. Since then, it was a rollercoaster of a ride, and they now sit at 5-7 with bowl eligibility out of reach. Losing is not what anyone signed up for at the start of the year, and McCoy admits that it has been frustrating.
"I mean, we came out 3-0 and felt like we were on top of the world, and the rest of the season didn't go as planned. It's frustrating," McCoy continued. "Been losing back-to-back. It's frustrating. Nobody wants to lose at the end of the day."
But the 6'1'', 184-pound sophomore out of Miami, Florida, remains optimistic ahead of 2026. He said that the season has taught him how to battle through adversity, and that he still feels blessed to play the game that he loves.
"This season has taught me, adversity and going through adversity. Like, treat adversity like success. Like, when you're going through hard times and stuff like that, don't let it take a toll on you. Just keep pushing, because God gives us every day to wake up, and it's a blessing for me to wake up every day and play the game that I love."
There is a long offseason ahead for the 'Noles to get it right, but one thing is for sure: McCoy is the type of player needed for an FSU rebound.
READ MORE: Mike Norvell apologizes to FSU football fans after ugly loss to Florida
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok