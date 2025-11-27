FSU football among most watched teams in America
The Florida State Seminoles have had a roller-coaster ride in 2025. From monumental wins over the Alabama Crimson Tide to heartbreaking losses to rival Miami at home, there has been every sort of emotion a college football fan could have when watching the boys in garnet and gold.
Despite the constant swings that have seemingly put a storm cloud over Tallahassee, Florida State remains one of the top-10 most-watched teams in the country this season.
Florida State at No. 9
Through 13 weeks, Florida State heads into its Florida matchup as the ninth-most-watched team in the country, according to On3 Sports, which uses Nielsen statistics to track viewers on couches, barstools, and tailgates following America's game. The Seminoles have drawn in an average of 4.9 million viewers in 2025.
Lo and behold, both the Alabama and Miami games ranked top in the country. The Week 1 matchup against Alabama averaged 10.7 million viewers, while the game against the Hurricanes averaged 6 million, both of which ranked among the top games of the year.
Jumping into the Top 10 most-watched teams in college football, Florida State has played in some of the most-watched games of the year. The Seminoles are averaging just under 5 million viewers through Week 13, according to Nielsen," On3's Nick Schultz wrote.
"FSU’s win over Alabama was the program’s most-watched game of the year, averaging 10.7 million viewers in Week 1," Schultz added. "The Seminoles’ loss to Miami also brought in 6 million, giving them two of the top games of the year."
FSU's loss to NC State last Friday still brought in a top billing of 2.1 million.
Where Do Florida State's Rivals Stack Up?
While Alabama (8.14M) and Georgia (7.35M) take the No. 1 and No. 2 spots, the Florida Gators are an inch ahead of the Seminoles, averaging 5.16 million viewers. Their most-watched game was during Week 3 when they lost 20-10 to the LSU Tigers (7.6M).
However, Miami fell short and landed just inside the top 25 at No. 17, with an average viewership of 3.56 million; Clemson was a hair behind at 3.66 million.
The Seminoles are slated to face off against the Florida Gators at 4:30 p.m. EST on ESPN2.
