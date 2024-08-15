FSU Football's Mike Norvell Pleased With Response From Wide Receiver Room
Florida State wrapped up its 18th practice on Thursday, marking the last open-media practice of fall camp before heading into game week. Early in camp, there were some concerns about the wide receiver room as a whole. However, as the team continues to gain its identity, the wideouts have strung together multiple successful practices and are starting to look like a Top-10 team.
Head coach Mike Norvell met with the media after practice and specifically mentioned the wide receiver room and the improvement as they continue to push towards the first game of the season.
"I just want to give them a shoutout. I thought they really raised the level of their game this week," Norvell said. "They had another good day, and the competitiveness with them and the defensive backs, how those guys are challenging and working with each other to get better, has been really good. I thought, all and all it, was a good day. I'm definitely proud of what I'm seeing from that group as we get closer to game day."
With only seven practices to go until kickoff, the 'Noles are starting to dive deeper into the Georgia Tech game plan. Norvell said they will be holding a mock game on Friday to prepare the players and work out the kinks of game day, along with the coaching staff. Overall, he was pleased with how Thursday's practice went.
"I thought today was a really good Thursday practice. This was our first third down, red zone, and two-minute practice with a real focus on Georgia Tech," Norvell continued. "I thought the guys approached the work well. We still had some good speed, ones-on-ones getting after it. The guys approached the day the right way. Obviously, there are things we need to clean up and continue to improve upon, but over the last few days, I've been really, really pleased."
With the slump in receiver play at the start of fall camp, the need to see continued improvement in that room is critical for the team's success. Norvell said he challenged the group and they stepped up to the challenge and recognized the amount of work that the coaching staff places on such a crucial position.
"You get challenged all the time here. But, yes, to say that we needed to see continued improvement, absolutely. That's where I think those guys have stepped up. We throw a lot on them. In that position, there are a lot of different dynamics, elements, depths, and understanding of where you're supposed to be, along with any potential adjustments to the route. But when you find yourself in the moment to make the play, you have to go make the play," Norvell said. "They've responded well this week to our encouragement. You have to push to the standard, and I think those guys have really gotten better throughout this week."
Alongside Alabama transfer Malik Benson, a few other wide receivers have been stepping up to the challenge of going against such a tough secondary. Veterans like Darion Williamson, Kentron Poitier, and Ja'Khi Douglas have made their impact, and newcomers Lawayne McCoy, Elijah Moore, and Jaylen Brown are continuing to build chemistry with the quarterbacks.
"Darion has had a great week, and Kentron has also had a really good week as he's continued to push. We know the guys we have in that room—it's a very talented group. Ja'Khi has continued to grow. The guys who have been here and have played like Hykeem, those guys understand what to expect and understand the opportunity in front of us. Even some of the newcomers, like Lawayne and Elijah, are getting in there, and I think Jaylen Brown has a chance to make a very positive impact on this team."
The next two practices will be closed to the media and Norvell's first press conference of the regular season will be held on Sunday at 12:30 p.m.
Norvell's full interview can be seen below.
