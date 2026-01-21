Former FSU Football Player Blamed by Bills Owner for Draft Mistakes

The Buffalo Bills' season ended on January 17 in a nail-biting overtime loss to the Denver Broncos. The 33-30 performance subsequently prompted the firing of Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott and raised questions about the current staff and roster in Orchard Park.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Bills general manager Brandon Beane was asked whether he had done enough to support the roster following a disappointing end to the 2026 season, particularly at wide receiver.

Buffalo selected former Florida State standout Keon Coleman in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and while he showed promise as a rookie, the Opelousas, Louisiana native's second season at the professional level included injuries and multiple benchings for disciplinary reasons.

Former Coaching Staff, Not Beane, Prioritized Coleman

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones (22) denies a touchdown by Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) during the second quarter in an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Current Bills owner Terry Pegula was quick to interrupt the interview, saying that the decision to draft Coleman lay solely on the previous regime's shoulders and that Beane was just being a 'team player.'

"The coaching staff pushed to draft Keon. I’m not saying Brandon wouldn’t have drafted him, but he wasn’t his next choice," Pegula said. "That was Brandon being a team player and taking advice of this coaching staff who felt strongly about the player. He’s taken, for some reason, heat over it and not saying a word about it, but I’m here to tell you the true story.”

Uncertainty Grows Around Coleman's Role in Buffalo

Dec 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) is brought down by Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai (58) in the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

While the quote was intended to clarify the draft decision-making process, it cast Coleman in an unflattering light, suggesting he was lower on Buffalo's list and not its preferred option. Coleman had 38 receptions for 404 yards and four touchdowns in 2025 and remains under contract for two more years with the Bills.

The nature of Pegula's comments would suggest that the team wouldn't be opposed to moving on from the former Florida State star.

"He's taken the heat over it and not saying a word about it, but I'm here to tell you the true story," Pegula continued.

Whoever lands the head coaching position with the Bills will ultimately have a decision to make as the team's direction continues to shift. Whether or not Coleman will be a part of the next regime remains to be seen.

