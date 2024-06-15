FSU Football's Mike Norvell Reveals Thoughts On Upcoming Matchup With Memphis Tigers
One of the most intriguing games on Florida State's 2024 schedule is a mid-September home matchup with the Memphis Tigers. Obviously, there are a variety of storylines to follow leading up to the contest as it will mark the first time that Mike Norvell has faced the program he guided for four years since taking over in Tallahassee. The Tigers are also expected to be one of the top G5 teams in the country behind an explosive offense that features fourth-year starting quarterback Seth Henigan.
This is a game that Norvell had a hand in putting together after being contacted by then-Memphis Athletic Director Laird Veatch, who accepted a similar role at Missouri earlier this year. It ended up working out for both sides as the Seminoles will face a capable opponent early in the regular season and the Tigers will be compensated $1.3 million for stepping up to the challenge.
"Being pretty familiar with just knowing the schedule there, usually that second weekend of September, Memphis is playing a road game," Norvell said to Gabe Kuhn on 'The Gabe Kuhn Show' on 929ESPN last month. "We had an open date, basically got both administrations connected and they were able to come up with a great deal for both sides."
After Norvell's departure to Florida State, Memphis made it a point to retain and hire Ryan Silverfield to lead the program into the future. The move paid off as the Tigers have gone 31-19 over the past four years while compiling a 3-0 record in bowl games. That included a 10-3 campaign last year where the offense averaged 39.4 points per game.
The Tigers could be even better with Henigan back in the fold alongside a pair of productive wide receivers in Roc Taylor (69 catches, 1,083 yards, 4 TDs) and Demeer Blankumsee (53 catches, 901 yards, 7 TDs).
"Memphis, I think, is going to have one of the best teams in the country next year," Norvell said. "Ryan's [Silverfield] has done a great job, very experienced group. Obviously Seth's [Henigan] is an awesome quarterback with some great playmakers around him. It's going to be a heck of a matchup."
Florida State will have work to do before the Tigers come to town on September 14. The Seminoles open the season in Ireland against Georgia Tech on August 24 before hosting Boston College on Labor Day night. The team will have the benefit of a week off to recover from the international travel and quick turnaround leading up to the faceoff with Memphis.
"It'll be our third game of the season. We're going to have to be hitting on all cylinders because I think it's one of the most experienced but also explosive football teams in the country," Norvell said. "I love Memphis, I love everything about the program and just the work and everything that's gone into it. So I'm really proud of where the program's continuing to push to. But I know it's going to be a great challenge having to compete against it."
It was previously announced that FSU's game against Memphis will kick off at noon. This will be the first time that the two program's have met on the football field since 1990 with the Seminoles holding a 10-7-1 edge in the series.
