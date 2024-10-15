Florida State Adds Another Commitment In The Trenches To 2025 Class
Florida State's offensive line has been arguably the most disappointing position group on the team through six games. The discombabulated unit has already started five different lineups in the first half of the season and it's clear that the Seminoles are in need of major upgrades.
FSU is doing its part to address the issues by winning battles on the recruiting trail. On Tuesday afternoon, three-star offensive lineman Daniel Pierre Louis announced his commitment to the Seminoles over suitors such as NC State and Florida. Pierre Louis actually officially visited the Wolfpack this past weekend after previously checking out Tallahassee earlier in October.
Pierre Louis is a prospect that Florida State's coaching staff has evaluated for quite some time. The Seminoles ultimately decided to extend him a scholarship in July - roughly a month after he worked out in-person during a summer camp. He will likely play along the interior at the college level.
The Florida native is the fourth pledge along the offensive line in #Tribe25. He joins a group that includes five-star Solomon Thomas, four-star Peyton Joseph, and four-star Mario Nash Jr.
With the addition of Pierre Louis, Florida State holds 12 verbal commitments in its 2025 class. The haul rises from No. 37 to No. 32 in the country.
The 6-foot-4.5, 290-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 1006 overall prospect, the No. 63 IOL, and the No. 132 recruit in Florida in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
