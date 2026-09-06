FSU Football vs. No. 19 SMU Mustangs: Second ACC Availability Report

The Florida State Seminoles are one sleep away from taking on the No. 19 SMU Mustangs in Tallahassee. The nationally televised contest on Labor Day marks the ACC opener for the Seminoles and the Mustangs.

Florida State is eyeing a result similar to the Alabama matchup in 2025. Meanwhile, SMU hopes to keep rolling, as the program is a whopping 14-2 in conference play since joining the ACC two years ago.

READ MORE: Mike Norvell Faces a Tenure-Defining Moment as FSU Football Hosts No. 19 SMU

With the contest drawing closer and closer, both programs are hoping to get clarity on a few injuries leading up to kickoff.

Florida State and SMU released their initial availability reports on Friday night. That's a new wrinkle from the ACC, with the conference requiring teams to publicly report injuries 72 hours before game time.

Notably, wide receiver Tae'Shaun Gelsey and safety K.J. Kirkland checked in as questionable at that time.

The Seminoles have already ruled four players out of the contest; safety Karson Hobbs, cornerback Chauncey Kennon, safety Jordan Crutchfield, and wide receiver Devin Carter. Hobbs is out for the year with an ACL injury, but Kennon, Crutchfield, and Carter are expected back at some point this fall.

On Saturday, the ACC released its second availability report for the game.

Second ACC Availability Report For FSU-SMU

Jan 2, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; SMU Mustangs safety Ahmaad Moses (3) and head coach Rhett Lashlee celebrate after victory over the Arizona Wildcats in the Holiday Bowl at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The second availability report of the week made it clear that a couple of Seminoles are trending in the wrong direction before the game.

Gelsey and Kirkland were both moved from questionable to doubtful. Without Gelsey, Florida State would be down two of its top six wide receivers, forcing the Seminoles to rely on a thin rotation of Duce Robinson, Micahi Danzy, Jayvan Boggs, and Jasen Lopez.

Hobbs and Crutchfield are already missing from the back end of the defense. If Kirkland is unable to go, the Seminoles won't have much experience behind Ashlynd Barker, Ma'Khi Jones, and CJ Richard Jr.

Sophomore defensive lineman Darryll Desir was also downgraded from probable to questionable. Desir graded out as the worst player on Florida State's defense in Week 0. However, the program has practically no one behind him outside of Deamontae Diggs.

The biggest thing to keep an eye on for SMU is whether safety Ahmaad Moses is available. Moses remains questionable after offseason spinal fusion surgery. The injury was uncovered at the NFL Combine, and he was recently granted a temporary restraining order to play another year for the Mustangs.

Moses led the team in tackles and interceptions last season.

Check out the full report below.

Florida State Seminoles:

OUT:

— WR Devin Carter

— DB Karson Hobbs

— DB Chuck Kennon

— DB Jordan Crutchfield

DOUBTFUL:

— WR Tae'Shaun Gelsey

— DB KJ Kirkland

— TE Gavin Markey

QUESTIONABLE:

— DL Darryl Desir

PROBABLE:

—DB Quindarrius Jones

— DB Ashlynd Barker

— RB Zay Parks

— RB Amari Thomas

— LB Caleb LaVallee

— OL Bradyn Welch-Joiner

— DL Kevin Wynn

SMU Mustangs:

OUT:

— LB Caden Marshall

— CB Deuce Gilbert

— RB EJ Kelly

— RB Christian Rhodes

— RB Link Rhodes

— LB Kenneth Goodwin III

— OL Abel Hoopii

QUESTIONABLE:

— S Ahmaad Moses

— S Jaden Milliner-Jones

— WR Daylon Singleton

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