FSU Football at No. 3 Miami Hurricanes: 14 Players Already Ruled Out

The Florida State Seminoles are away from Tallahassee for the second consecutive weekend, preparing for a Saturday night clash against No. 3 Miami in the annual rivalry game between the two programs.

Florida State has lost 11 consecutive road games to 11 different opponents. That number might rise to 12 in the next couple of days. The Seminoles have also dropped their last two meetings against the Hurricanes, falling 36-14 in Hard Rock Stadium in 2024.

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With FSU's next 5 games coming against conference opponents, ACC availability reports are worth monitoring over the next month.

The Seminoles are back to a normal week ahead of the Miami game. The conference extended the reporting window to 72 hours before the game, meaning FSU and Miami will release updated reports on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and two hours before kickoff on Saturday.

Florida State previously lost safety Karson Hobbs, linebacker Izayia Williams, and linebacker Daylen Green to season-ending injuries. Running back Samuel Singleton Jr. and linebacker Blake Nichelson will also miss an extended period of time. Wide receiver Devin Carter hasn't been available this fall due to a back injury.

On Wednesday evening, the ACC released its first availability report for the game.

First ACC Availability Report For FSU-Miami

Nov 1, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive back Damari Brown (2) celebrates during the game between the Mustangs and the Hurricanes at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After missing three consecutive games, true freshman linebacker Noah LaVallee is questionable. It's unclear how he was injured, but Florida State could use depth in the linebacker room, even if LaVallee isn't projected to play a big role.

Offensive lineman Paul Bowling, defensive lineman Darryll Desir, and defensive back Zae Thomas are all probable. Bowling and Desir played in the last game against Louisville. Thomas has been unavailable for the last three weeks.

Overall, the Seminoles ruled out eight players.

The Hurricanes have already listed six players as unavailable for the contest.

Though not on the availability report, Miami is getting some reinforcements back against FSU, including defensive lineman Marquise Lightfoot, linebacker Ezekiel Marcelin Jr., defensive back Xavier Lucas, and defensive back Damari Brown.

Check out the full report below.

Florida State Seminoles:

OUT:

— RB Samuel Singleton Jr.

— WR Devin Carter

— LB Blake Nichelson

— LB Izayia Williams

— LB Daylen Green

— DB Karson Hobbs

— DB Jamari Howard

— DB Jordan Crutchfield

QUESTIONABLE:

— LB Noah LaVallee

PROBABLE:

— OL Paul Bowling

— DL Darryll Desir

— DB Zae Thomas

Miami Hurricanes:

OUT:

— RB CharMar Brown

— WR Joshua Moore

— TE Luka Gilbert

— OL Max Buchanan

— DB Ja'Boree Antoine

— DB Romanas 'OJ' Frederique Jr.

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