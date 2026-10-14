Mike Norvell's Responds to Chuck Kennon’s Dismissal From FSU Football

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell addressed Chuck Kennon’s dismissal Wednesday, following Kennon's Monday arrest after he turned himself in to authorities.

His comments came during an ongoing investigation, as new details emerged about the former freshman cornerback. According to WCTV, Kennon appeared in court Wednesday on charges of false imprisonment, aggravated fleeing to elude, and resisting an officer without violence. A judge set bonds totaling $8,000 and ordered him to have no contact with the alleged victim.

Norvell Responds

Oct 4, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell during the first half against the Miami Hurricanes at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During Wednesday’s media availability, Norvell confirmed that Kennon had been dismissed from the Seminoles.

“He’s no longer a part of the program,” Norvell said. “Obviously disappointing, but there are standards and expectations for our players, for our coaches, for everybody that’s part of the program, and obviously Chauncey didn’t meet those expectations.”

He emphasized that those expectations extend throughout the organization, including the coaching staff. He did not reveal the details of the arrest or explain what led to Kennon’s dismissal.

#FSU head coach Mike Norvell on the dismissal of DB Chuck Kennon: “He’s no longer part of the program, obviously disappointing. There are standards and expectations for players and coaches who are part of the program, and obviously Chauncey didn’t meet those expectations.” #Noles — Tommy Mire (@TommyM3III) October 14, 2026

His response followed an earlier university comment stating that Kennon was removed from the team for “conduct detrimental to the team.”

New Details Emerge About Kennon’s Arrest

Booker kick returner Chauncey Kennon (#0) loses the ball after he tried to field a bouncing punt. The Booker High Tornadoes hosted the Mulberry High Panthers in the Class 3A-Region 3 quarterfinal playoff game Thursday night, Nov. 13, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

According to WCTV, the incident began around 2 a.m. Saturday, when authorities attempted to stop a Dodge Durango for speeding.

Troopers alleged that the vehicle accelerated, ran a red light, and swerved to avoid crossing traffic, striking a raised curb. The report states that a pursuing patrol vehicle reached 140 mph while the Durango continued gaining distance.

The pursuit lasted seven minutes before the Durango stopped with a flat front tire. Police identified Kennon as the driver and alleged that he fled on foot.

A passenger later told investigators that she repeatedly asked Kennon to stop "10 times" and let her out because she feared for her life, but he refused.

Kennon turned himself in on Monday, and in addition to the bonds set during Wednesday’s court appearance, the judge ordered him to remain in Hillsborough County.

The report also stated that the passenger was found “with lacerations to her arm, wearing a bodysuit covered in dirt stains, blood, and grass.”

Kennon was the highest-rated signee in the Seminoles’ 2026 recruiting class. The consensus four-star recruit ranked No. 51 nationally, No. 6 among cornerbacks, and No. 5 among Florida prospects, according to 247Sports. He appeared in only one game for FSU, against Virginia.

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