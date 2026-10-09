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FSU Football Releases Final Injury Updates Before Louisville Cardinals Road Test

19 combined players will be OUT between the Florida State Seminoles and the Louisville Cardinals.
Dustin Lewis|
Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell walks out of the tunnel before a game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell walks out of the tunnel before a game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Florida State Seminoles

Only around two hours remain until the Florida State Seminoles kick off their third conference game of the 2026 season.

The Seminoles are in L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium to take on the Louisville Cardinals on Friday night.

READ MORE: NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: FSU Football at Louisville Cardinals

Florida State and Louisville will kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Seminoles and Cardinals are missing nearly 20 combined players entering the contest.

Who Is OUT For Florida State-Louisville?

Keyjuan Brown
Sep 19, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Keyjuan Brown (5) carries the ball against the Southern Methodist Mustangs during the fourth quarter at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Carter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Earlier this week, Florida State announced that RB Samuel Singleton Jr., WR Devin Carter, LB Blake Nichelson, LB Noah LaVallee, LB Izayia Williams, LB Daylen Green, DB Karson Hobbs, DB Jordan Crutchfield, DB Jamari Howard, and DB Zae Thomas would miss the game.

Louisville previously ruled out eight players, including starting defensive back Antonio Watts, who will miss the remainder of the season due to an injury.

The total number of missing players is up to 19, 9 for Louisville and 10 for Florida State.

Final ACC Availability Report For FSU-Louisville

The ACC released its final availability report for the matchup two hours before kickoff, providing final updates from Florida State and Louisville.

Florida State didn't technically make a change. With that being said, sophomore defensive lineman Darryll Desir is no longer on the report and should play, along with linebacker Mikai Gbayor, linebacker Karon Maycock, defensive back Antonio Cromartie Jr., and punter Daniel Hughes.

Meanwhile, Louisville didn't get positive news on star running back Keyjuan Brown. The Cardinals will be without their leading rusher against Florida State.

The Cardinals don't have quarterback Lincoln Kienholz or offensive lineman Anwar O'neal on the availability report any longer. Both of them are expected to suit up tonight.

Check out the full report below.

Florida State Seminoles:

OUT:

— RB Samuel Singleton Jr.

— WR Devin Carter

— LB Blake Nichelson

— LB Izayia Williams

— LB Daylen Green

— LB Noah LaVallee

— DB Karson Hobbs

— DB Jamari Howard

— DB Zae Thomas

— DB Jordan Crutchfield

Louisville Cardinals:

OUT:

— RB Keyjuan Brown

— WR Montavin Quisenberry

— TE Travis Egan

— TE Hamilton Atkins

— OL Bryten Close

— OL Sam Secrest

— DL Sam Dawson

— DB Antonio Watts

— P Jacob Baker

GAME-TIME DECISION:

— OL Cason Henry

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Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

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