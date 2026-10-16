FSU Football at No. 3 Miami Hurricanes: Seminoles Downgrade LB To Out

The Florida State Seminoles are less than 48 hours away from the annual rivalry game against the No. 3 Miami Hurricanes. This year, the Seminoles are headed to South Florida to match up with the Hurricanes inside Hard Rock Stadium.

Obviously, games outside of Tallahassee have been a disaster for Florida State, a common theme that is quickly approaching three consecutive years. The Seminoles haven't won a road contest since November 25, 2023.

READ MORE: FSU Football Considered Colossal Underdog Before No. 3 Miami Hurricanes Matchup

Coincidentally, that victory was a rivalry win against Florida. However, Florida State was in a much better state back then. Right now, this program simply feels broken in all aspects.

With the contest quickly coming into focus, the Seminoles are paying attention to a few injuries.

Florida State and Miami released their initial availability reports on Wednesday night. At that time, the two teams ruled out a combined 14 players.

On Thursday, the Seminoles and Hurricanes provided their second availability report.

Second ACC Availability Report For FSU-Miami

Oct 9, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) looks for a pass during the first quarter of the game against the Louisville Cardinals at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Carter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There was only one change to the second report.

Florida State downgraded true freshman linebacker Noah LaVallee from questionable to out. LaVallee will now miss his fourth straight game. This isn't a major loss, as he wasn't projected to play much of a role this weekend.

Outside of that, offensive lineman Paul Bowling, defensive lineman Darryll Desir, and defensive back Zae Thomas remain probable. Thomas is looking to make his return after three straight games on the sidelines.

Bowling and Desir both played last weekend, with the former making his fourth straight start.

With LaVallee out, the Seminoles will be without at least nine players on Saturday night. Two potential starters, running back Samuel Singleton Jr. and linebacker Blake Nichelson, are still recovering from injuries.

Check out the full report below.

Florida State Seminoles:

OUT:

— RB Samuel Singleton Jr.

— WR Devin Carter

— LB Blake Nichelson

— LB Izayia Williams

— LB Noah LaVallee

— LB Daylen Green

— DB Karson Hobbs

— DB Jamari Howard

— DB Jordan Crutchfield

PROBABLE:

— OL Paul Bowling

— DL Darryll Desir

— DB Zae Thomas

Miami Hurricanes:

OUT:

— RB CharMar Brown

— WR Joshua Moore

— TE Luka Gilbert

— OL Max Buchanan

— DB Ja'Boree Antoine

— DB Romanas 'OJ' Frederique Jr.

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