FSU Football Has One Player Everyone Seems to Agree On
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Whether it's ESPN putting him No. 8 nationally, CBS ranking him among the country's most lethal receivers, or ACC staffers raving about him, the evaluations tend to land in the same place with Florida State's Duce Robinson.
Entering a season defined by uncertainty, Robinson may be one of the few certainties Florida State has.
National Analysts Continue To Believe In Robinson
Analysts may disagree on Florida State's outlook, but there appears to be little debate surrounding Robinson. As preseason rankings continue to roll out, Miami's Malichi Toney, Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith, and FSU's latest 1,000-yard receiver have all found themselves among the nation's best.
On3's Ari Wasserman placed the Arizona native as the No. 6 returning wideout in the country.
"Vibes are low in Tallahassee heading into the season, but Florida State has a chance to do something because Robinson is on the roster. A former five-star prospect in the 2023 class, Robinson didn’t live up to the hype his freakish traits promised at USC. He transferred to Florida State before last season and instantly became one of the toughest matchups in the ACC. Robinson had 56 receptions for 1,081 yards and six touchdowns a year ago. Now, Florida State fans have to hope quarterback transfer Ashton Daniels can get him the rock."
One Of The Few Areas Of Agreement
What makes Robinson so intriguing isn't the First-Team All-ACC recognition or the possibility that he'll hear his name called early in the NFL Draft next spring. It's what opposing defenses are forced to do when he's on the field. Defensive coordinators don't lose sleep over stat lines. They lose sleep over matchup problems, and Florida State has a few in its ranks.
Robinson's greatest value may not solely come from his catches. It may be the opportunities he creates for everyone else simply because defenses can't afford to ignore him. A safety shades his way, a linebacker widens underneath, and a corner requires help over the top. Suddenly, someone else is running against favorable leverage.
The attention he commands from opposing defenses only adds to his value. In a season where Florida State still has questions to answer at quarterback, along the offensive line, and across a rebuilt roster, Robinson remains one of the few players everyone seems to agree on.
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Tommy Mire joined NoleGameday in 2023 as a writer and editor. He initially worked as lead voice at SBNation's Tomahawk Nation and contributes to football, NFL and recruiting coverage. Connect with Tommy on Twitter at @TommyM3IIIFollow TommyM3III