FSU Football Opens As Surprisingly Large Betting Favorite Against Central Arkansas

The Florida State Seminoles will host their lone FCS opponent of the 2026 season when the Central Arkansas Bears travel to Tallahassee on Saturday afternoon.

While the first quarter of the season has been a disappointment for the Seminoles, the team can start working out of its rut against a vastly overmatched opponent.

READ MORE: 3 Thoughts As FSU Football's Hot Start Fades In Loss To Alabama

Central Arkansas is out to a 2-2 start. The Bears are coming off a 27-9 road loss to Southeast Missouri State where they were outscored 17-3 in the fourth quarter.

The team was limited to 266 yards in the defeat, and only completed 12/27 passes for 98 yards with 0 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. Florida State's defense is probably breathing a sigh of relief.

FSU Favored Before Central Arkansas Matchup

Sep 19, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell warms up his team before a game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to FanDuel, Florida State is expected to bounce back in a big way against Central Arkansas. The Seminoles opened as a -44.5-point favorite on the sportsbook, with the Over/Under set at 60.5 points. The Bears are a whopping +8000 on the MoneyLine, while FSU's odds weren't listed.

The Seminoles are 1-2 against the spread this season. They failed to cover against New Mexico State and SMU.

The Bears have been held to 14 points or less in their two losses, but scored 36+ points in their two wins. Central Arkansas is averaging 238.3 rushing yards per game and 168.8 passing yards per game. They've scored 14 total touchdowns: 7 passing and 7 rushing.

On the defensive side of the ball, Central Arkansas is surrendering 28.3 points per game and 328.3 total yards per game. They've forced 8 turnovers, including 6 interceptions.

Central Missouri quarterback transfer Donovyn Omolo has started all 4 games. He's completed 64/100 passes for 671 yards with 6 touchdowns to 4 interceptions. Omolo has failed to eclipse the 200-yard mark in three of his four appearances. He does have 47 rushes for 360 yards and 2 scores.

Omolo is Central Arkansas's leading rusher, but he'll be joined in the ground attack by running back Jalen Washington, who has compiled 37 carries for 298 yards and 2 touchdowns. The bulk of that production came against Central Oklahoma, where he rushed for 202 yards.

FSU head coach Mike Norvell spent his college playing career at Central Arkansas and began his coaching career with the Bears as a graduate assistant. He was inducted into the program's Hall of Fame in 2015.

Norvell is still in the top-10 for career receptions (213) and receiving yards (2,611) in Central Arkansas program history, over two decades later.

Florida State and Central Arkansas will face off on Saturday, September 26. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET on the ACC Network.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



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