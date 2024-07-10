FSU Football Places Only One Seminole In Top-100 Players In College Football 25
The days have slowed to a crawl with the return of EA Sports's College Football 25 finally coming next week. Ahead of the launch, the developer revealed the top-100 rated players in the game.
In what may be a surprise to some Florida State fans, only one Seminole was included in the list. Star defensive end Patrick Payton was the lone FSU standout in the top-100, ranking No. 87 with a 90 overall rating.
Along with the overall rating, we got a peek at some of the athletic attributes that factor into how highly-regarded players are in the game. Payton has fun tools to work with at launch as he holds an 85 speed, 92 acceleration, 77 strength, 89 awareness, and 89 jumping. It's clear he has the makings of a dominant defensive end who can make life tough on opposing offenses.
READ MORE: Leon County Judge Could Order ACC To Disclose Pivotal Documents To FSU Legal Team
Based on the list, Patrick is regarded as the No. 9 defensive end in College Football 25. He ranks behind standouts such as Tennessee's James Pearce Jr., Kentucky's Deone Walker, Ohio State's Jack Sawyer, and Miami's Rueben Bain Jr.
It's definitely a little curious that a conference title favorite and potential College Football Playoff contender didn't get more respect. Every player in the top 100 was ranked a minimum of 90 overall but there's certainly an argument for Seminoles such as offensive tackle Darius Washington, cornerback Azareye'h Thomas, quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, running back Lawrance Toafili, safety Shyheim Brown, defensive end Marvin Jones Jr., and wide receiver Malik Benson to eventually work their way into the discussion with strong performances early in 2024.
Payton's rise is an example of his hard work and development at Florida State. He's added nearly 50 pounds over the last four years, growing from a high school linebacker into a college defensive end. Payton stepped into a starting role opposite of Jared Verse this past season, recording a career-high 44 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, two forced fumbles, and ten pass deflections. He was named an ACC honorable mention and was the recipient of FSU's Monk Bonasarte Award.
READ MORE: FSU Football's Mike Norvell Climbs ACC Head Coaching Rankings
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Three-Star Safety Max Redmon Chooses FSU Football Over USF And Illinois
• FSU Basketball Star Listed In Top 30 of 2025 NBA Big Board
• FSU Football QB DJ Uiagalelei Shows Why The Culture Remains Strong In Tallahassee
• How Much Pressure Are Mike Norvell And FSU Football Under In 2024?