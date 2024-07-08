FSU Football's Mike Norvell Climbs ACC Head Coaching Rankings
Mike Norvell has secured the head coaching job at Florida State for years to come. He took the program over in 2020 as the team played a shortened season, posting a 3-6 record. In year two, the Seminoles posted a 5-7 record.
The third year is notably the most defining for college football head coaches. At that point, they've had a couple of years to build a system and add recruiting classes to the roster. In year three, Norvell and the Seminoles went 10-3, proving the program had returned and he was the right man for the head coaching job.
Now, the Seminoles are fresh off a 13-1 season that saw them capture an ACC Championship victory, returning to the top of the conference and narrowly missing the College Football Playoff. The success has Norvell rightfully among the top coaches in the ACC.
CBS Sports's Chip Patterson ranked the top coaches in the ACC ahead of the 2024 season, which saw Norvell come in just behind Clemson's Dabo Swinney, slotted as the No. 2 coach in the conference.
"When title-winning programs like Florida State lose their way, it can be a process to climb back to the top of the mountain," Patterson wrote. "Norvell has embraced that process, improving the win total every season at the helm with a 13-1 peak in 2023. His ranking here has climbed as the results have continued, and his embrace of the transfer portal has allowed the Seminoles to win fast and keep winning."
Norvell's trajectory as a head coach is on par with his ACC ranking. He's built on top of every season, taking one step closer to national title contention each season. Furthermore, he's climbed his way to the top of the ACC rankings, sitting just one spot behind a national title-winning coach in Swinney.
The Florida State head coach will have an opportunity to prove himself next season as the upcoming roster is unproven. Norvell will be able to show he can win with newly compiled talents, as he reloads the roster through the transfer portal and through developing young talents.
