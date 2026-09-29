FSU Football's QB2 Battle Takes Turn After Kevin Sperry Plays Over Malachi Marshall

Florida State fans actually had a little bit of excitement going into the 34-7 victory against Central Arkansas. Not just because the Seminoles were practically guaranteed to win, but also to finally get a look at some of the backup players, including quarterback Malachi Marshall.

Instead, the Bears soaked up a ton of clock with extended drives. When the second team finally entered the game in the fourth quarter, it was sophomore Kevin Sperry who got the nod over Marshall.

READ MORE: Mike Norvell Provides Update On Key FSU Football Injuries

Sperry completed 2/2 passes for 14 yards, but also gave up FSU's only sack. His lone drive resulted in the Seminoles' first and only punt against the Bears.

Now, it's unclear when or if we'll see Marshall take the field in 2026.

Mike Norvell Talks QB2 After FSU Plays Sperry Over Marshall

Sep 6, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Kevin Sperry celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the East Texas A&M Lions during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Monday, head coach Mike Norvell shared the latest on Sperry and Marshall.

Based on his comments, it seems like Sperry simply had the better week of practice, even if Marshall took pregame QB2 reps before most games this season.

"I mean, every day matters for them," Norvell said. "I think, as you see with Malachi, being here in the summer, he's definitely had an accelerated process of full grasp, every rep, all the things that we're asking him to do just in his preparation and then, obviously, when you go out there and the execution of it as well. Kevin's in that constant push."

"I feel good that we have two guys in that room that are pushing for that role and constantly competing," Norvell added. "It's a good room, a good group, and they will continue to evaluate that throughout each week and who we feel gives us the best opportunity to win if their number's called."

Even though the pair haven't played much in real games, Norvell feels confident that they'll be ready if Florida State needs them to step into bigger roles.

"Both those guys, they both got live scrimmage reps. It's not in the game, but I mean, they both played," Norvell said. "They both have had, Kevin (Sperry) played last year, in different situations, live. Obviously, Malachi (Marshall) won a national championship in junior college, doing what he did with his opportunity."

"As we sit there and go through our preparation towards the season, that's why both of those guys were live in fall camp," Norvell continued. "You want to see guys how they respond to different things, how they respond to getting hit. Yes, you'd always love to be able to get more in-game opportunities, but it's the first game, first snap, or 10 weeks into the season, you have to be ready."

Sperry and Marshall are preparing at a high level, earning the respect of the team and coaching staff in the process.

"When your number's called, go out there and perform at a high level," Norvell said. "These guys are preparing, putting in a lot of work, I do have a lot of confidence in what they'll do if their number gets called."

Florida State will face Virginia on Saturday, October 3. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

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