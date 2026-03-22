FSU Football Receives Embarrassingly Low Odds to Win ACC in 2026

The Florida State Seminoles are set to return to the practice field next week after a brief seven-day break from spring camp. Head coach Mike Norvell and the Seminoles have a lot riding on the 2026 season, with the man leading the charge presumably heading into a "now or never" charge that begins on August 29.

The Seminoles have finished without making it to the postseason four out of the last six years, and as Norvell enters his seventh season at the helm, the talk around a program that is expected to field championship-caliber teams continues to erupt as FSU looks to dig in and rebound from back-to-back losing seasons.

FSU went through another staff and roster overhaul this past offseason, and given Florida State's recent success, FanDuel has already predicted it to finish at or slightly above .500, with 6.5 wins. For a team that is just two years shy of winning the ACC, there are even more predictions on where the Seminoles will stand when the dust settles, and it doesn't look bright for the Garnet and Gold.

FanDuel Projects Florida State Near Bottom of ACC

Oct 26, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell watches from the sideline against the Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Florida State finished 2024 with a 2-10 record and followed that up with a 5-7 season in 2025. They finished 13th in the conference that year, and according to FanDuel, 2026 won't look much different. The popular odds site currently has FSU finishing 11th in the conference this time around, with +3500 odds to win it all, which is a painful reminder of the waning confidence in the program. With Miami sitting at the No. 1 spot (-135), the 'Noles trail Pitt, Virginia, Cal, Virginia Tech, and Georgia Tech. Rival Clemson has the fourth-best odds to win the ACC (+1600).

Florida State Needs Strong Start to Surpass Vegas Projection

Dec 30, 2023; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles mascot Chief Osceola and Renegade take the field before the game in the 2023 Orange Bowl against the Georgia Bulldogs at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Florida State's success could hinge on how strong they start throughout the first half of the season, and starting strong will put them on the path to surpass FanDuel's projections. However, FSU toppled Alabama last season and went on a three-game winning streak before falling to Virginia. Seminole fans know the rest of the story, and not picking up key wins early on will put FSU on an uphill battle as the season progresses.

Four of the teams that FSU plays early on hold the top 4 spots in the ACC. Sprinkle in a road test against Alabama and starting conference play, hosting SMU (+700), the 'Noles could find themselves in a heap of trouble before getting into the rhythm of a season. They travel to Louisville, Kentucky, to face the Cardinals (+1100) in early October, then host the Clemson Tigers on October 31.

While the expectation of Florida State football remains the same, the product on the field will have to match if FSU wants to change the national narrative about what is happening in Tallahassee, FL

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



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