Florida State Seminoles Football Checks In With 33-TD Local RB
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The Florida State Seminoles are getting very close to dropping out of the top-40 in the recruiting class rankings. That's what happens when you only land a single commitment in three months.
As the summer approaches, the coaching staff has no choice but to get #Tribe27 back on track. If not, there's a real possibility that head coach Mike Norvell signs one of his lowest-ranked classes, which is unacceptable since he's entering his seventh season in Tallahassee.
READ MORE: FSU Football Loses Top-Ranked 2027 Quarterback to CFP Contender
At the very least, Florida State's new hires are bringing energy and effort to the trail.
FSU RB Coach Kam Martin Checks In On South Georgia Star
FSU running backs coach Kam Martin was recently in South Georgia, stopping in Valdosta to meet with three-star ballcarrier Marquis Fennell.
Fennell is one of the program's top remaining uncommitted targets at running back. The Seminoles extended him a scholarship in January. Fennell attended a junior day at the beginning of the year and was on campus twice in March.
Florida State is scheduled to host Fennell for an official visit from June 12-14. He already officially visited Georgia Tech and will also see Colorado and Stanford.
During his junior season at Valdosta High School, Fennell rushed 181 times for 1,480 yards and 23 touchdowns while catching 53 passes for 764 yards and ten more scores. He also returned kickoffs and punts.
Fennell rushed for 100+ yards in nine of his 14 appearances. He recorded a season-high 24 times for 196 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-26 victory against Brookwood High School on November 21.
The 5-foot-10, 175-pound running back is regarded as the No. 598 overall prospect, the No. 44 ATH, and the No. 70 recruit in Georgia in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.
Information On Florida State's 2027 Class
Florida State holds six verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 36 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro
Four-Star LB Gregory Batson
Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper
Who Does Florida State Have At Running Back For The 2026 Season?
Tre Wisner, Senior
Samuel Singleton Jr., Redshirt Junior
Gemari Sands, Redshirt Junior
Zay Parks, Redshirt Sophomore
Ousmane Kromah, Sophomore
Amari Thomas, Freshman
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG