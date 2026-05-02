Florida State Seminoles Football Checks In With 33-TD Local RB

The Florida State Seminoles are getting very close to dropping out of the top-40 in the recruiting class rankings. That's what happens when you only land a single commitment in three months.

As the summer approaches, the coaching staff has no choice but to get #Tribe27 back on track. If not, there's a real possibility that head coach Mike Norvell signs one of his lowest-ranked classes, which is unacceptable since he's entering his seventh season in Tallahassee.

READ MORE: FSU Football Loses Top-Ranked 2027 Quarterback to CFP Contender

At the very least, Florida State's new hires are bringing energy and effort to the trail.

FSU RB Coach Kam Martin Checks In On South Georgia Star

Marquis Fennell/Twitter

FSU running backs coach Kam Martin was recently in South Georgia, stopping in Valdosta to meet with three-star ballcarrier Marquis Fennell.

Fennell is one of the program's top remaining uncommitted targets at running back. The Seminoles extended him a scholarship in January. Fennell attended a junior day at the beginning of the year and was on campus twice in March.

Florida State is scheduled to host Fennell for an official visit from June 12-14. He already officially visited Georgia Tech and will also see Colorado and Stanford.

During his junior season at Valdosta High School, Fennell rushed 181 times for 1,480 yards and 23 touchdowns while catching 53 passes for 764 yards and ten more scores. He also returned kickoffs and punts.

Fennell rushed for 100+ yards in nine of his 14 appearances. He recorded a season-high 24 times for 196 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-26 victory against Brookwood High School on November 21.

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound running back is regarded as the No. 598 overall prospect, the No. 44 ATH, and the No. 70 recruit in Georgia in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds six verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 36 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper

Who Does Florida State Have At Running Back For The 2026 Season?

Tre Wisner, Senior

Samuel Singleton Jr., Redshirt Junior

Gemari Sands, Redshirt Junior

Zay Parks, Redshirt Sophomore

Ousmane Kromah, Sophomore

Amari Thomas, Freshman

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