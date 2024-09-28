FSU Football Releases Uniform Combination For Road Game Against SMU Mustangs
Florida State is back in action on Saturday night for its first true road game of the season against SMU. The meeting in Dallas will mark the first time that the two programs have ever matched up on the football field as well as the ACC opener for the Mustangs. The Seminoles are considered the underdog entering the matchup in the Lone Star State.
SMU is off to a 3-1 start with the lone loss coming to No. 22 BYU. The Mustangs are coming off a 66-42 victory over TCU last weekend which coincidied with redshirt sophomore Kevin Jennings' first start of the 2024 season. Jennings replaced veteran quarterback Preston Stone following SMU's offensive struggles to begin the year.
Game Preview: Florida State Seminoles at SMU Mustangs
Ahead of the matchup with the Mustangs, Florida State released its uniform combination for the game. Once again, the Seminoles will be wearing a new combination, the fourth time in five games. The team plans to don an alternate look - white helmets, white jerseys, and white pants.
SMU previously unveiled its uniforms on Friday. The Mustangs will wear white helmets, blue jerseys, and white pants.
Florida State and SMU will kick off at 8:00 p.m. EST on the ACC Network with Wes Durham, Tom Luginbill, and Dana Boyle on the call.
Here's a look at what the team has worn game by game this year:
Georgia Tech: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants
Boston College: Alternate home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and garnet pants
Memphis: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants
Cal: Alternate home uniforms - white helmets, garnet jerseys, and white pants
