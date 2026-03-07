Florida State's Top Ranked Commitment Schedules Visit With Big Ten Program

Florida State holds five verbal commitments in its 2027 class in the early days of March. Obviously, the Seminoles need to bulk up the group moving forward, but they'll also need to retain the talent that's already in the fold.

That's easier said than done in this age of the sport, where minds change as fast as the wind blows.

The top ranked member in #Tribe27, four-star defensive back Mekhi Williams, has seen his stock grow this offseason. Outside of FSU, Williams is already scheduled to officially visit Miami, Wisconsin, and Maryland.

Another suitor is entering the picture for Williams.

FSU DB Commit To Visit Big Ten Program

According to his social media, Williams will take an unofficial visit to Nebraska on Saturday. The Cornhuskers recently offered him a scholarship in January.

Nebraska signed two recruits of Florida in its 2026 class, including five-star cornerback Danny Odem III.

Williams is Florida State's longest-standing commitment in the class, joining the fold on March 3, 2025. At the same time, there have been some changes since Williams' initial decision as Florida State fired defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr. and replaced him with cornerbacks coach Blue Adams, alongside retaining safeties coach Evan Cooper.

During his junior season at Lennard High School, Williams totaled 33 tackles, four pass deflections, and two interceptions.

The 6-foot-2.5, 160-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 180 overall prospect, the No. 16 S, and the No. 20 recruit in Florida in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds five verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 18 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2026 Season?

Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Senior

Donny Hiebert, Senior

Quindarrius Jones, Senior

KJ Kirkland, Redshirt Junior

Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Junior

Karson Hobbs, Junior

Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Sophomore

CJ Richard Jr., Redshirt Sophomore

Jarvis Boatwright, Redshirt Sophomore

Charles Lester III, Redshirt Sophomore

Ricky Knight III, Redshirt Sophomore

Jamari Howard, Redshirt Sophomore

Ma'Khi Jones, Sophomore

Gregory Xavier Thomas, Redshirt Freshman

Max Redmon, Redshirt Freshman

Antonio Cromartie Jr., Redshirt Freshman

Chauncey Kennon, Freshman

Darryl Bell III, Freshman

Jordan Crutchfield, Freshman

