Florida State's Top Ranked Commitment Schedules Visit With Big Ten Program
Florida State holds five verbal commitments in its 2027 class in the early days of March. Obviously, the Seminoles need to bulk up the group moving forward, but they'll also need to retain the talent that's already in the fold.
That's easier said than done in this age of the sport, where minds change as fast as the wind blows.
The top ranked member in #Tribe27, four-star defensive back Mekhi Williams, has seen his stock grow this offseason. Outside of FSU, Williams is already scheduled to officially visit Miami, Wisconsin, and Maryland.
Another suitor is entering the picture for Williams.
FSU DB Commit To Visit Big Ten Program
According to his social media, Williams will take an unofficial visit to Nebraska on Saturday. The Cornhuskers recently offered him a scholarship in January.
Nebraska signed two recruits of Florida in its 2026 class, including five-star cornerback Danny Odem III.
Williams is Florida State's longest-standing commitment in the class, joining the fold on March 3, 2025. At the same time, there have been some changes since Williams' initial decision as Florida State fired defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr. and replaced him with cornerbacks coach Blue Adams, alongside retaining safeties coach Evan Cooper.
During his junior season at Lennard High School, Williams totaled 33 tackles, four pass deflections, and two interceptions.
The 6-foot-2.5, 160-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 180 overall prospect, the No. 16 S, and the No. 20 recruit in Florida in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
Information On Florida State's 2027 Class
Florida State holds five verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 18 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro
Four-Star LB Gregory Batson
Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2026 Season?
Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Senior
Donny Hiebert, Senior
Quindarrius Jones, Senior
KJ Kirkland, Redshirt Junior
Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Junior
Karson Hobbs, Junior
Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Sophomore
CJ Richard Jr., Redshirt Sophomore
Jarvis Boatwright, Redshirt Sophomore
Charles Lester III, Redshirt Sophomore
Ricky Knight III, Redshirt Sophomore
Jamari Howard, Redshirt Sophomore
Ma'Khi Jones, Sophomore
Gregory Xavier Thomas, Redshirt Freshman
Max Redmon, Redshirt Freshman
Antonio Cromartie Jr., Redshirt Freshman
Chauncey Kennon, Freshman
Darryl Bell III, Freshman
Jordan Crutchfield, Freshman
