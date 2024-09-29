FSU Football Responds to SMU Mustangs' Opening-Drive TD
The Florida State Seminoles are in Dallas taking on the SMU Mustangs, welcoming the program to the ACC. They're also looking to capture a second-straight victory following an 0-3 start to the 2024 season.
To open the game, the Mustangs scored a touchdown on an 11-play, 75-yard drive capped off with a 13-yard score on the ground. Given the fact that they scored 66 points on TCU a week ago, this was to be expected.
However, the main question is whether or not the Seminoles can keep up on the scoreboard. They responded to SMU's opening-drive score with a touchdown of their own as DJ Uiagalelei connected with Kentron Poitier for a nine-yard touchdown.
Uiagalelei has caught plenty of flack for his play early in the season. With him under center, the Seminoles only scored more than 20 points just once through four games, doing so in the season opener.
Now, against the Mustangs, the Florida State quarterback looks to build some momentum and try to secure his second victory with the program to ensure job security.
