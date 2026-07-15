FSU Football Secures Early Commitment From Trending Tight End

The Florida State Seminoles are always in search of ways to add talent to the roster.

Usually, the program has done a solid job of landing commitments in future classes under head coach Mike Norvell. While not all of those prospects stuck with the Seminoles, the staff holds a decent hit rate when they're able to get their foot in the door early.

READ MORE: FSU Football's Updated Roster Reveals Weight Gains And Losses

While Florida State has struggled to find a second tight end for #Tribe27, the Seminoles are getting a head start on a young recruit.

Three-Star Tight End, 2028 Prospect Commits To Florida State

FSU tight ends coach Chris Thomsen at a Tour of Duty conditioning workout on Feb. 13, 2020. Img 5129 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On Tuesday, three-star tight end Troy Silberzahn revealed his commitment to Florida State. A rising junior, Silbervahn is a member of the 2028 class.

Silberzahn picked the Seminoles over nearly 20 offers, with programs such as Florida, Miami, Texas A&M, Penn State, and Nebraska joining his recruitment since February.

Florida State extended a scholarship to Silberzahn on May 1. He camped with the Seminoles at the end of the month, getting an opportunity to work out with tight ends coach Chris Thomsen.

Silberzahn is the second pledge for FSU in #Tribe28, joining three-star defensive back Chayse Brown.

The Florida native transferred to Eau Gallie High School to continue his prep career. Perhaps Silberzahn will be able to help recruit some of his new teammates, such as running back X'Zavier Corbin, Jashaun Corbin's younger brother.

During his sophomore season at Cocoa High School, Silberzahn totaled 14 receptions for 141 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed 16 times for 74 yards and two scores, along with tossing three touchdown passes.

Silberzahn was teammates with Florida State wide receiver Jayvan Boggs in 2024 when Cocoa won its most recent state championship.

The 6-foot-3.5, 212-pound tight end is regarded as the No. 563 overall prospect, the No. 23 TE, and the No. 80 recruit in Florida in the 2028 class, according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2028 Class

With the addition of Silberzahn, Florida State holds two verbal commitments in #Tribe28. The haul rises from No. 127 to No. 7 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2028 Class?

Three-Star TE Troy Silberzahn

Three-Star DB Chayse Brown

Who Does Florida State Have at Tight End For the 2026 Season?

Greyson Labiad, Redshirt Senior

Desirrio Riles, Senior

Landen Thomas, Junior

Chase Loftin, Redshirt Freshman

Gavin Markey, Redshirt Freshman

Xavier Tiller, Freshman

Corbyn Fordham, Freshman

Drew Hardwick, Freshman

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