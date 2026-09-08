FSU-SMU Game Delayed After Bizarre Power Outage At Doak Campbell Stadium

The Florida State Seminoles and No. 19 SMU Mustangs were supposed to have kicked off by now. Instead, a bizarre circumstance in Doak Campbell Stadium has resulted in the game being delayed.

As Florida State prepared to take the field prior to the contest, the main light fixtures in the stadium and the audio suddenly went out, leaving Seminole fans in the dark.

It's unclear what exactly transpired, though the issues did begin shortly after FSU set off pregame fireworks.

READ MORE: NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: FSU Football vs. No. 19 SMU Mustangs

Both teams were already on the field when the technical problems started. The players tried to stay loose for about ten minutes before Mike Norvell and Rhett Lashlee met at midfield. Following that conversation, the Seminoles and Mustangs went back to the locker room.

I’ve never experienced a delay like this before.



No rain or inclement weather around Doak Campbell Stadium. #Noles pic.twitter.com/Z188Rt6QGS — Dustin Lewis (@DustinLewisNG) September 7, 2026

As of now, Florida State has only provided a short update on the situation, acknowledging the delay due to a power outage. More information is expected to be available around 8:20 p.m. ET.

When the teams return to the field, they will have a 10-minute period to warm up.

Currently, the light fixtures on the east side of the stadium are back online. There is no word on the progress on the opposite side.

Florida State fans are doing their best to stay engaged. The crowd pulled out the wave, bellowed the War Chant, and even turned on the flashlights on their phones to try to provide the light necessary to play a football game.

Alas, the wait continues. Florida State and SMU are over 45 minutes past their expected kickoff time of 7:30 p.m. ET.

NoleGameday will provide more updates as they become available.

UPDATE:

According to ESPN, Florida State and SMU will kick off at 9:15 p.m. ET.

There is believed to be enough lighting to play the game. However, the clock will be kept on the field. Plus, there will be no coach-to-player communication and no IPads.

2026 Florida State Football Schedule:

Saturday, August 29 vs. New Mexico State - Tallahassee - 7:00 p.m. ET on The CW

Monday, September 7 vs. SMU – Tallahassee - 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Saturday, September 19 at Alabama – Tuscaloosa, Ala. - 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Saturday, September 26 vs. Central Arkansas – Tallahassee (Family Weekend/Hall of Fame)

Saturday, October 3 vs. Virginia – Tallahassee (Cancer Awareness)

Friday, October 9 at Louisville – Louisville, Ky. - 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

Saturday, October 17 at Miami – Miami Gardens, Fla.

Saturday, October 31 vs. Clemson – Tallahassee (Military Appreciation)

Saturday, November 7 at Boston College – Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Saturday, November 13 at Pitt – Pittsburgh, Pa. - 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

Saturday, November 21 vs. NC State – Tallahassee (Homecoming/Seminole Heritage/Athlete Alumni Reunion)

Friday, November 27 vs. Florida – Tallahassee - 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC

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