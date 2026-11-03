FSU Football Star Duce Robinson Suffers Season-Ending Injury

Florida State has been battered by the injury bug in recent months. The Seminoles haven't had much luck in that facet.

In Saturday's 36-24 loss to the Clemson Tigers, star wide receiver Duce Robinson exited the game in the second quarter. Trainers evaluated Robinson's knee in the injury tent. Though he didn't return to the contest, he remained on the sideline to support his teammates.

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Former head coach Mike Norvell couldn't provide much of an update on Robinson following the loss.

"I don't have much information on Duce," Norvell said on Saturday night. "I just know that at halftime he got checked out and knew that he wouldn't be back in the game. There will be a process as we get into next week and see exactly where that is."

Unfortunately, the Seminoles' worst fears were realized on Tuesday. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Robinson suffered a torn ACL that will sideline him for the remainder of the 2026 season.

Florida State Star Duce Robinson Tears ACL, Out For Year

Oct 17, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Duce Robinson (0) runs during the first quarter against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rather than declaring for the NFL Draft after 2025, Robinson chose to return to Florida State for another season. He hoped to boost his stock and get the Seminoles back on track.

Neither of those goals truly came to fruition. FSU is 3-5 and on a three-game losing streak, and though Robinson led the team with 24 catches for 438 yards and 4 touchdowns, he was only averaging 54.8 receiving yards per game, compared to 90.1 yards per game last season.

While the passing game was inconsistent, Robinson delivered 100+ yard performances against Alabama and Miami. In the loss to the Crimson Tide, he recorded 6 receptions for 135 yards and a touchdown.

Last year, the Florida State legacy became a breakout star for the Seminoles. In two seasons prior to transferring to Tallahassee, Robinson caught 39 passes for 747 yards and 7 touchdowns. In 2025 alone, he reeled in 56 receptions for 1,081 yards and 6 scores, leading the conference and earning First-Team All-ACC honors.

Robison had seven separate 100+ yard games at Florida State, including a career-high 5 catches for 173 yards and 2 touchdowns in a 77-3 victory against East Texas A&M on September 6, 2025.

Technically, Robinson has the option to return to Florida State in 2027 for his fifth and final year of eligibility. If his recovery goes well, he should be on track to get back on the field next fall. Robinson won't be able to do much of anything during the pre-draft process if he decides to go pro.

The Seminoles will be relying on Micahi Danzy, Jayvan Boggs, and Jasen Lopez to carry the load moving forward. Freshman Devin Carter returned to action last weekend, while sophomore Tae'Shaun Gelsey has earned a small share of snaps in recent games.

Florida State is now without its top three playmakers: Robinson, Ousmane Kromah, and Samuel Singleton Jr. It seems unlikely that Singleton Jr. will suit up again this fall, as of now.

The Seminoles travel to Boston College on Saturday, September 7. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. ET on The ACC Network.

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