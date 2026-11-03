FSU Interim Head Coach Makes Plea To Frustrated Fans: 'Don't Give Up'

Florida State interim head coach Rick Stockstill hadn't even addressed the entire team when he took the podium for his first press conference on Monday.

The Seminoles have been tossed into a pool of chaos over the last 48 hours, with the program trying to pick up the pieces after firing Mike Norvell.

READ MORE: The CLIMB Concludes: FSU Football Fires Mike Norvell During 7th Season

FSU had no choice but to cut ties with Norvell following a dreadful home loss to Clemson. The rivalry game didn't even sell out, and Doak Campbell Stadium was mostly empty in the fourth quarter.

With four games left in the 2026 season, Stockstill wants fans to stick with the Seminoles.

Stockstill Calls For Fans To Rally Around Florida State

Oct 31, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Quintrevion Wisner (5) runs the ball against the Clemson Tigers in the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Florida State has failed for three straight seasons. That much is true.

However, now is the time for optimism again, rather than throwing in the towel.

"You became a fan of Florida State because you love Florida State. Don't let a bad game or a bad year or two bad years, don't let that steal your love and joy and passion for Florida State," Stockstill said. "It's not always easy. There's always gonna be highs, there's always gonna be lows, and as a Florida State fan, as a former player and a Florida State fan, don't give up."

"I know it's been tough. It's been treacherous waters here the last couple of years, but don't give up, stay loyal to Florida State," Stockstill added. "In recruiting, they don't really do it, but you wanna come to the school because of the school, not based on other factors."

Dark has to come before dawn. The current state of the program will be a painful memory in just a short time from now.

"If you're a fan and you love Florida State, love Florida State, not based off one or two or 2.5 years of, it was a couple of years ago, coach went 13-1. Just be patient, don't give up," Stockstill said. "You don't ever want your players to give up. As a fan, don't give up."

"I understand their frustration. I understand their disappointments, but Florida State's gonna be back," Stockstill continued. "And when it does take off they can be the ones that say I went through the hard times and now I'm enjoying the good times again."

Florida State travels to Boston College on Saturday, September 7. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. ET on The ACC Network.

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