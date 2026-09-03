Mike Norvell Named Loser Despite FSU Football's Season Opening Win

The Florida State Seminoles technically won their 2026 season opener. However, the 34-17 result over New Mexico State didn't exactly inspire confidence in Seminole fans that a successful fall is on the horizon.

Instead, the victory, which was contested until the fourth quarter, only delivered more questions about FSU and head coach Mike Norvell.

READ MORE: FSU DC Names One Concerning Issue From Season Opener

Just like a week ago, there's still no telling what the Seminoles will look like on Labor Day against the SMU Mustangs.

The lack of sustained success and inconsistency in year seven under Norvell has Florida State supporters feeling a little uneasy.

That sentiment is reflected nationally.

Mike Norvell Named Loser After FSU's Season Opener

Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell watches the replay. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the New Mexico State Aggies 34-17 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Following Week 0, CBS Sports' Cody Nagel named winners and losers across college football.

Despite starting 1-0 for the second year, Nagel had Norvell on the loser list, primarily due to how Florida State failed to dominate an overmatched opponent and the uncertainty surrounding his job status coming into the season.

"Yes, Florida State won its opener against New Mexico State. But that doesn't mean the final result was a win for Mike Norvell," Nagel wrote. "The coach with the hottest seat in America didn't do much to cool his backside as the Seminoles let the Aggies hang around despite being 31.5-point favorites."

"It was a one-possession game in the third quarter, and New Mexico State cut the lead to 10 with a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter," Nagel added. "Florida State just seems to find a way to make it harder on itself than it needs to."

The Seminoles only outgained the Aggies by 100 yards, and allowed New Mexico State to put up 272 yards through the air.

An interception on New Mexico State's opening possession and a dropped touchdown pass on a trick play in the second half prevented this from being much closer.

Florida State was shaky on both sides of the ball, making it clear there is plenty to clean up in all aspects.

"Maybe this was simply a sluggish opener," Nagel wrote. "But New Mexico State is projected to be one of the worst teams in the FBS, and Florida State had every reason to make this game look easy."

Florida State opens ACC play against SMU on Monday, September 7. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

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