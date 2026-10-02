FSU Football vs. Virginia Cavaliers: 11 Seminoles Out But Positive News On Defense

The Florida State Seminoles are closing in on a conference game against the Virginia Cavaliers in Tallahassee. The Seminoles and Cavaliers will face off in a nationally televised contest on ESPN2.

Florida State is 0-1 in ACC play and is in desperate need of a victory. The Seminoles are a mere 3-14 against conference opponents since the beginning of the 2024 season.

READ MORE: FSU Football Has a Major Problem on Defense and the Stats Prove It

Virginia is 3-1 and decimated North Carolina State in Week 0. However, this is the Cavaliers' first true road game of the season. Their lone defeat came to West Virginia at a neutral site.

With the contest less than 48 hours away, both programs continue to monitor injuries across their respective rosters.

Florida State and Virginia released their initial availability reports on Wednesday night. At that time, the teams ruled out 22 combined players.

On Thursday, the Seminoles and Cavaliers updated their ACC Availability Reports. The total number of players out has reached 25.

Second ACC Availability Report For FSU-Virginia

Florida State Seminoles defensive back Ashlynd Barker (7) celebrates a Florida State Seminoles first down. The SMU Mustangs defeated the Florida State Seminoles 27-24 at Doak Campbell Stadium after a game that kicked off on Monday, Sept. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Florida State ruled freshman linebacker Noah LaVallee out on its second availability report. LaVallee wasn't listed on Wednesday, so it's possible he was dinged up during practice. That means 11 Seminoles are out as of now.

In positive news, linebacker Chris Jones, defensive back Ashlynd Barker, defensive back K.J. Kirkland, tight end Xavier Tiller, and defensive back Donny Hiebert were all upgraded from probable. None of them appear on the report any longer, so they should be good to go on Saturday afternoon.

That's big after Jones was injured against Central Arkansas. He returned to the game, but it's good to know he isn't a question mark going into the Virginia matchup.

The Cavaliers downgraded running back Peyton Lewis and offensive lineman Grant Ellinger from questionable to out. Defensive end Devon Baxter is now considered doubtful to play.

Check out the full report below.

Florida State Seminoles:

OUT (11):

— RB Samuel Singleton Jr.

— WR Devin Carter

— DL Darryll Desir

— LB Blake Nichelson

— LB Noah LaVallee (not on initial injury report)

— LB Izayia Williams (out for season)

— LB Daylen Green (out for season)

— DB Karson Hobbs (out for season)

— DB Antonio Cromartie Jr.

— DB Jamari Howard

— DB Zae Thomas

PROBABLE (2):

— LB Caleb LaVallee

— DB Quindarrius Jones

Virginia Cavaliers

OUT (14):

— RB Peyton Lewis (downgraded from questionable)

— RB Solomon Beebe

— RB Jack Stevens

— WR Triston Ward

— WR Dillon Newton-Short

— OL Noah Hartsoe

— OL Grant Ellinger (downgraded from questionable)

— DE Gavin Johnson

— DT Jason Hammond

— DT Bull Richardson

— LB Isaiah Reese

— DB Alex Dunn

— DB Jaylen Jones

— K Tim Hamann

DOUBTFUL (1):

— DE Devon Baxter (downgraded from questionable)

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