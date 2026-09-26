FSU Football vs. Central Arkansas Bears: Pre-Game Injury Updates

Kickoff is closing in on Florida State's fourth game of the 2026 season.

The Seminoles are back in Doak Campbell Stadium for the third time this fall, matched up against the Central Arkansas Bears.

There's an intriguing connection between the two programs. FSU head coach Mike Norvell is one of the most accomplished wide receivers in Central Arkansas history, and also began his coaching career with the Bears.

READ MORE: The Future of FSU Football's Offense Could Debut vs. Central Arkansas

It's a nice story, but it would be even better if Florida State wins by a large margin. This is the type of game the team needs to control before a tough stretch of conference games.

Ahead of the game, there are some injuries to monitor for the Seminoles.

Who Is OUT For Florida State-Central Arkansas?

Aug 29, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State running back Samuel Singleton Jr. (3) runs for a gain past New Mexico State linebacker Tory Gethers (6) during the second quarter at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Florida State isn't required to release ACC Availability Reports for non-conference games.

Earlier this week, head coach Mike Norvell announced that senior running back Samuel Singleton Jr. will miss a decent chunk of time due to a lower-body injury. There's a chance Singleton Jr. could return before the end of the year.

Senior linebacker Blake Nichelson is also expected to be out for a while.

The Seminoles previously lost junior safety Karson Hobbs, freshman linebacker Izayia Williams, and freshman linebacker Daylen Green to season-ending injuries.

Last week, senior safety Donny Hiebert, sophomore wide receiver Tae'Shaun Gelsey, sophomore tight end Gavin Markey, freshman cornerback Chuck Kennon, freshman safety Jordan Crutchfield, and freshman wide receiver Devin Carter were among the players who were unavailable.

Sophomore defensive end Darryll Desir and senior safety K.J. Kirkland returned to the lineup against Alabama. However, both players didn't see a large number of snaps. It's possible their roles will grow this weekend.

Senior Rylan Kennedy exited the loss early due to an injury. Norvell did share that he's expected to play against Central Arkansas.

NoleGameday will be keeping an eye on Florida State pregame to see who is available. Follow along below for updates before the Seminoles kick off against the Bears.

— Izayiah Williams' season-ending injury moved Caleb LaVallee into a starting role. Blake Nichelson has been ruled out for an "extended period of time".

— With Sam Singleton being ruled out, running back Ousmane Kromah has been moved into a starting role. Micahi Danzy is listed as kick returner alongside Amari Thomas.

— Darryll Desir was not listed on the depth chart and didn't take any team reps.

— Gelsey was seen fully dressed and warming up with the offense.

— Crutchfield was seen participating in pre-game warmups alongside Kirkland but had a strap on his upper left arm.

— DB Ashlynd Barker is warming up with a heavy cast on his right arm.

— Kennedy was seen warming up with the team pre-game.

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