FSU Football vs. Clemson Tigers Pre-Game Injury Updates
Kickoff is closing in for Florida State's fourth home of the 2024 season as the Seminoles undergo final preparations to face off with the No. 15 Clemson Tigers. FSU is looking to pull off an unlikely upset after defeating the Tigers for the first time in nine years last season. On the other side, head coach Dabo Swinney will snap Bobby Bowden's record for most ACC victories with a win inside Doak Campbell Stadium.
The Seminoles will be switching quarterbacks entering the matchup as DJ Uiagalelei is dealing with an injury to a finger on his throwing hand. That means redshirt freshman Brock Glenn is being handed the reins for the third start of his college career - with all three coming against top-15 teams (No. 14 Louisville, No. 6 Georgia, No. 15 Clemson).
It's worth noting that there are a few players on Florida State's roster who are dealing with known ailments. Sophomore wide receiver Destyn Hill was previously ruled out for the year after being injured in the spring while true freshman defensive back Jamari Howard is recovering from an injury that has lasted into the season. The Seminoles recently ruled out junior running back and standout specialist, Jaylin Lucas, as well as offensive lineman Richie Leonard IV for the remainder of the campaign.
Running back Roydell Williams is also out for an undisclosed period of time after popping up with an injury prior to the game against Cal. Plus, offensive tackle Jeremiah Byers, offensive tackle Robert Scott, linebacker Omar Graham Jr., and linebacker Shawn Murphy have missed multiple games this season with various ailments.
Wide receiver Camdon Frier is believed to be out for the year as he's been spotted with a massive brace on his leg and using crutches to move around prior to home games. Plus, defensive end Jaden Jones hasn't dressed this season. Additionally, Norvell brought up linebacker DJ Lundy, tight end Landen Thomas, and offensive lineman Bryson Estes as players who were limited at different points of the preseason.
NoleGameday will be keeping an eye on Florida State pregame to see who is available. Follow along below for updates before the Seminoles kick off against the Tigers.
— Linebacker DJ Lundy is not dressed out and it looks like he will be unavailable. The rest of the linebacker unit will have to step up in his absence.
— Robert Scott, Keiondre Jones, TJ Ferguson, Jeremiah Byers, Maurice Smith, and Darius Washington are all warming up pregame.
— DJ Uiagalelei is expected to miss at least several weeks due to an injury. He has a big cast on his throwing hand and right forearm.
— Richie Leonard IV is on the sideline in street clothes. He's got a massive brace over his left shoulder.
