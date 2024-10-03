How To Watch Florida State vs. Clemson: Kickoff Time, TV Channel, and Odds
The Florida State Seminoles are set to face off against conference rival the Clemson Tigers this weekend at home inside Doak Campbell Stadium. The 'Noles are looking for some sort of light at the end of the tunnel after a devastating 1-4 start to the 2024 season.
FSU will be without starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei who went down in last week's loss to SMU and will turn to redshirt freshman Brock Glenn to provide a spark to an offense that hasn't been able to get off the ground.
READ MORE: Three Key Matchups For FSU Heading Into Rivalry Game Against Clemson
Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik has the Tigers rolling and will be attempting to tie Trevor Lawrence by throwing three or more touchdowns in four consecutive games. He is approaching 1,000 yards on the season with 12 touchdowns and two interceptions.
Florida State's defense has combined for 28 tackles for loss with 13 sacks and three takeaways over the last three games led by defensive linemen Patrick Payton, Marvin Jones, Jr., Joshua Farmer, and Darrell Jackson.
It won't be easy for the 'Noles if they want to send the Tigers home with another loss. Clemson has won by at least three touchdowns in its past three matchups and has held three opponents to 20 points or less this season.
If the Seminole offense can't get going on Saturday there could be a bloodbath in Tallahassee as head coach Dabo Swinny and the Tigers won't show any mercy while looking for revenge from a season ago. Swinney will be attempting to pass FSU legendary head coach Bobby Bowden in wins (173) during Florida State's tenure in the ACC for the most wins by a head coach leading an ACC program.
Florida State will be honoring legendary running back Warrick Dunn at the game, who in December will become FSU's 11th College Football Hall of Fame inductee.
Here is how to watch:
Game Information: Florida State Seminoles vs.No. 15 Clemson Tigers
Current Records: Florida State (1-4, 1-3 ACC) vs. No. 15 Clemson (3-1, 2-0 ACC)
Date/Time: Saturday, October 5, at 7:00 p.m. EST
Where: Tallahassee, FL - Doak Campbell Stadium
TV/Streaming: ESPN
Commentators: Play-by-Play: Mark Jones, Analyst: Roddy Jones, Reporter: Quint Kessenich
Radio: Seminole Sports Network and on SiriusXM Radio Channel 371/SXM App
Tallahassee - 94.9 FM - WTNT
Ft. Walton Beach - 1400 AM - WFDM
Jacksonville - 690 AM - WZNZ
Tampa - 1010 AM - WHFS
Bainbridge, Ga. - 101.9 FM - WBGE
Brunswick, Ga - 790 AM - WSFN
Waycross, Ga. - 1350 AM - WFNS
Lake City - 1340 AM - WDSR
Marianna - 100.9 FM - WJAQ
Melbourne - 1060 AM - WIXC
Miami/West Palm Beach - 850 AM - WFTL
Orlando - 660 AM - WDYZ
Panama City - 94.5 FM - WFLF
Pensacola - 92.3 FM - WNRP
Port St Lucie - 1590 AM - WPSL
Tampa - 92.1 FM - WHFS
Waycross, Ga. - 1350 AM - WFNS
Spread: FSU +14.5, (-110), Clemson -14.5, (-110)
Over/Under: Over 48 (-110), Under 48 (-110)
Moneyline: FSU (+490), Clemson (-675)
Series History: Florida State leads the all-time series with Clemson 21-15, including 12-6 in Tallahassee, FL.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
READ MORE: FSU Football Continues to Slide in CBS Sports Rankings After Blowout Loss
Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the 2024 season.
Follow NoleGameday on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Highest and Lowest Graded Seminoles From FSU's Embarrassing Loss To SMU
• Florida State Fans, Former Players React to Blowout Loss to SMU Mustangs
• Mike Norvell Explains Why He Replaced DJ Uiagalelei With Brock Glenn During FSU's Loss
• Florida State's Offensive Struggles Magnified in 42-16 Loss to SMU Mustangs